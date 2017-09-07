Clinton’s Score-settling Frustrates Democrats

Image Credits: Monica Schipper/Getty Images for The Foundation for Women.

Hillary Clinton is settling old scores in a campaign tell-all book — and angering some Democrats in the process.

Excerpts from “What Happened,” the Clinton campaign memoir scheduled to be released next week, find her letting loose on the Democratic Party’s most popular figures and venting frustration with a process that culminated in her shocking election defeat by Donald Trump.

In the book, Clinton says she was put in a “straightjacket” during the primary by former President Obama, who she writes advised her not to attack Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), her rival in the Democratic primary, out of fear it would divide the party ahead of the general election.

Clinton writes that she bristled at former Vice President Joe Biden’s suggestion that she failed to adequately convey the Democratic Party’s commitment to helping the middle class.

Read more


Related Articles

The Truth About Hurricane Irma

The Truth About Hurricane Irma

U.S. News
Comments
Analysis: US Projected to have Second-lowest Crime Rate Since 1990

Analysis: US Projected to have Second-lowest Crime Rate Since 1990

U.S. News
Comments

Bombshell: Dem IT Staffer Planted Computer for Feds to Find, Left Letter for DOJ/Police

U.S. News
Comments

Leftists Spew Hate As White House Announces Charities Trump Will Donate To

U.S. News
Comments

Rep. Dana Rohrabacher: Russian Collusion Lie “One of the Great Political Crimes” in History

U.S. News
Comments

Comments