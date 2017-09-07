Clinton’s Score-settling Frustrates Democrats

Hillary Clinton is settling old scores in a campaign tell-all book — and angering some Democrats in the process.

Excerpts from “What Happened,” the Clinton campaign memoir scheduled to be released next week, find her letting loose on the Democratic Party’s most popular figures and venting frustration with a process that culminated in her shocking election defeat by Donald Trump.

In the book, Clinton says she was put in a “straightjacket” during the primary by former President Obama, who she writes advised her not to attack Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), her rival in the Democratic primary, out of fear it would divide the party ahead of the general election.

Clinton writes that she bristled at former Vice President Joe Biden’s suggestion that she failed to adequately convey the Democratic Party’s commitment to helping the middle class.

Read more