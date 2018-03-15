'Clock boy' Ahmed Mohamed's Lawsuit Against Irving ISD, City Dismissed

A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed against Irving ISD, the city of Irving and several individuals by the father of a teen who was arrested after bringing to school a homemade clock that was mistaken for a bomb.

The federal lawsuit had alleged that Ahmed Mohamed’s civil rights were violated in September 2015 when Irving police officers took him into custody at MacArthur High School and charged him with making a “hoax bomb.” The then-14-year-old was also suspended from school for three days.

The charge against Ahmed was later dropped. The boy and his family have since moved to Qatar.

