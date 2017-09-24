Clooney Turns on Clinton: 'She's Not Good At This'

If you’re a Hollywood celebrity, then you’ve GOT TO be a Democrat.

Lean the other way and you get shunned, quietly blackballed, driven out of Tinsel Town.

And speaking ill about a Democratic presidential candidate? OMG, sacrilege!

But Hillary Clinton is different. She’s such a loser, such a sore and pathetic loser, that it’s suddenly OK to diss her without the slightest fear of retribution.

Enter George Clooney. He supported Hillary in the 2016 presidential campaign, even hosted a fundraiser for her, but he now says she just wasn’t cut out for the job.

Read more