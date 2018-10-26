Close-up of Pro-Trump, Anti-leftist Stickers on Bomb Suspect Van

Police arrested a suspect in connection with various suspicious packages sent to numerous Democrat operatives.

Hundreds of Trump stickers smattered across the suspect’s van leave no doubt the 56-year-old “white male” taken into question was a Trump supporter.

Here’s a close-up of the stickers, as found across the web.

My co-producer @DavidCypkin took these pics December 2017 at The Shoppes at the Waterways in Aventura, Florida. The van was regularly parked overnight outside a kosher market over a 1+ year period. He believes it may be connected to the bomb suspect and has contacted @FBI. pic.twitter.com/zQaggIGrVB — Billy Corben (@BillyCorben) October 26, 2018

Update: Police have identified the suspect as Cesar Altier Sayoc.

“Sayoc is 54 years old and is a resident of Aventura, Florida,” according to Heavy.com.

PICTURED: Cesar Altier Sayoc, Trump-supporting, 'bomber' who 'sent suspicious packages to 12 liberals' is arrested https://t.co/8LauEbke3p pic.twitter.com/gbwO7VeiIO — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) October 26, 2018

