Clown World Debate Sideshow Launches Circus Of Memes

The first night of the second Democrat 2020 primary debate was a night a full of substantive debate, thoughtful discourse, civil discussion, and enlightening and feasible policy proposals.
HONK HONK. Just kidding! In typical Democrat fashion, the debate was a complete dumpster fire — full of socialism, identity politics, and anti-American rhetoric.
NBC debate was a shit show! CNN ” Hold my Beer.” #DemDebate #DemocraticDebate pic.twitter.com/Q28CIa0kiK
— Booger (@Carichampionsoc) July 31, 2019
In the meantime, here’s what social media has to say about the debate:
And here we go. #DemocraticDebate pic.twitter.com/kuMj2iN6eb
— The Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) July 30, 2019
Detroit RN: pic.twitter.com/jQI1z1q07t
— Bradley Brewer 🇺🇸 (@realBradBrewer) July 31, 2019
When you realize no one wants to actually debate pic.twitter.com/TaeFWz9LJ4
— The Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) July 31, 2019
what is happening #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/rGpVoTC21h
— IJR (@TheIJR) July 31, 2019
I’ve had this burned into my brain and now so will you #DemocraticDebate pic.twitter.com/dquQSoVcvv
— Marlén Gomez (@lamarigomz) July 31, 2019
Campaign over.
😂
#DemDebate #DemocraticDebate pic.twitter.com/FfixGQyvFo
— Science Connecting (@ScienceConnect2) July 31, 2019
Let our crystal priestess @marwilliamson speak!! #DemocraticDebate pic.twitter.com/ScPWc1UwHE
— Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) July 31, 2019
.@CNN moderators tonight. #DemDebate #DemocraticDebate pic.twitter.com/RSQWT8H4D7
— ΞTHAN WARD 🏳️🌈 (@heatdrawn) July 31, 2019
Climate change time pic.twitter.com/nqXDW2AoLc
— Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 31, 2019
Why does Tim Ryan always look like just got caught stealing the cookie from the cookie jar? #DemocraticDebate #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/kPdiQSG3Ne
— Brandon Pfeltz (@Brandinian) July 31, 2019
Second half of #DemDebate opens with “How do you beat Trump?”
Now Hickenlooper and Bernie are throwing up their arms like it’s the YMCA. pic.twitter.com/rvFvQzl2wM
— Kimberly Guilfoyle (@kimguilfoyle) July 31, 2019
Delaney, Hickenlooper, Bullock and Ryan #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/VEJDgdqDSt
— EFred (@FredCodez) July 31, 2019
Loving the #DemocraticDebate so far pic.twitter.com/8NiIUlnm3M
— society understander (@mywifecameback) July 31, 2019
beto o’rourke internally preparing to speak spanish #DemocraticDebate #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/FvIyFZequA
— luichi (@waluigifanfic) July 31, 2019
Didn’t know Michael Jackson was debating tonight #DemocraticDebate pic.twitter.com/6sGkbjs9LC
— Anders Olsen (@dersislyfe) July 31, 2019
Hillary wondering if she still has a chance pic.twitter.com/t3UOU7EhiQ
— Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 31, 2019
Beto’s campaign in a nutshell pic.twitter.com/jbSzaF6Age
— Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 31, 2019
Finally figured out who Tim Ryan reminds me of. #DemocraticDebate pic.twitter.com/QLicGsHAIR
— Kyle Ziemnick (@kylezim25) July 31, 2019
Update: Peter Griffin is crying in the bathroom because while he was talking during the #DemocraticDebate all the candidates yelled “SHUT THE FUCK UP BOOMER” at him at the same time. #DemDebate2 pic.twitter.com/EpqtFPQaE5
— Disney Character Peter Griffin In Random Photos (@PeterInPhotos) July 31, 2019
Live look at Bernie and Tim Ryan right now #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/mttOZf9AG6
— Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 31, 2019
I agree @AOC.#DemDebateSoWhite pic.twitter.com/KqZMT1EYxl
— Carpe Donktum (@CarpeDonktum) July 30, 2019
Live shot of me when Warren talks about her version of education reform. #DemocraticDebate pic.twitter.com/HY3uzMeX5G
— Jedediah Bila (@JedediahBila) July 31, 2019
Left: Bernie; Right: Tim Ryan. #DemocraticDebate #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/O3hC5ldmuT
— . (@ziggafoss) July 31, 2019
*Bernie Sanders breathes*
Audience:
— Farai©️ (@AyyItsFarai) July 31, 2019
@jaketapper is that frustrated as hell teacher. #DemocraticDebate pic.twitter.com/6au3TdQrDU
— Jennifer Johnson (@newjennagain) July 31, 2019
When I hear Pete Buttegieg start quoting the Bible: pic.twitter.com/wqrFBC9Zu6
— Bradley Brewer 🇺🇸 (@realBradBrewer) July 31, 2019
INBOX: pic.twitter.com/LvPra966iV
— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) July 31, 2019
Only one candidate can defeat the dark psychic force threatening America pic.twitter.com/YzjCPgBd9R
— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) July 31, 2019
Maybe @marwilliamson can finally explain to us what this was #DemocraticDebate #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/kf7ioVqOT8
— Jeremy (@jeremydvoss) July 31, 2019
Me taking in the sweet smooth sound of Marianne Williamson drifting off topic immediately after beginning her response #DemDebate #DemocraticDebate pic.twitter.com/YGoJwLbXXW
— ZeroParkThirty (@ZeroPark30) July 31, 2019
Me when marianne williamson was doing some big reparations math in her head #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/j3YurIVYYR
— naomii🦋 (@naomiibouyerr) July 31, 2019
When she chime in. #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/AXtevg0xfo
— basil ganglia (@brainnest) July 31, 2019
Who needs to pass legislation when you can just cast spells pic.twitter.com/kKdpD1KJAi
— The Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) July 31, 2019
Bernie: I'm old!
Pete: I'm young! @marwilliamson: pic.twitter.com/9NuZYMF6Ue
— Google Andrew Yang (@OriginalYangsta) July 31, 2019
Marianne Williamson getting ready for the debates like pic.twitter.com/5jgwZxr8Dz
— The Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) July 30, 2019
— The Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) July 31, 2019
Beto asked if he'd withdraw from Afghanistan in his first year, he says "I would in my first TERM". Lol. #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/CQsoHq6MJj
— Secular Talk (@KyleKulinski) July 31, 2019
How Elizabeth Warren looked at Delaney when the moderator said he was worth $65 million!! #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/6TuJKHSo9I
— Leo Alessi (@pvdogleo) July 31, 2019
Bernie Sanders ft. Rap God pic.twitter.com/8zCMTu2dI9
— Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) July 31, 2019
