Clown World: Democrat Claims Gun Confiscation Is Voluntary

Clown world was in full effect during the Democratic debate Wednesday, particularly when Senator Amy Klobuchar (one of the candidates, in case you were wondering) claimed that mandatory government gun ‘buyback’ schemes are voluntary.

Defenders of the Second Amendment have long argued that instituting buyback schemes is tantamount to gun confiscation because the government cannot ‘buy back’ something it never owned to begin with.

MSNBC’s Chuck Todd asked Klobuchar “Gun confiscation — if the government is buying back, how do you not have that conversation?” the Senator implied that Americans have some sort of choice in the matter:

.@chucktodd to Klobuchar: "Gun confiscation — if the government is buying back, how do you not have that conversation?" #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/Nmdq37wX2H — MSNBC (@MSNBC) June 27, 2019

No one was buying her clown logic:

Klobuchar says mandatory buybacks somehow aren't gun confiscation. She just straight up misleads and says people would have some sort of choice which is not true. Mandatory buyback are mandatory. — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) June 27, 2019

Does Klobuchar know that a lot of gun "buyback" proposals are mandatory, i.e. confiscation? — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) June 27, 2019

She thinks that if you get paid for your gun it isn’t confiscation? — Kyle Smith (@rkylesmith) June 27, 2019

Did you hear what she said? They'd be given "an opportunity" in a buyback. That was it. What's left hanging, huh? — tree hugging sister (@treehuggingsis) June 27, 2019

No, no, she just promised that it would be voluntary! Like our income tax system. — Ellen Anderson (@MochaLite) June 27, 2019

You can't buy back what you never owned — dblstd (@surovy1) June 27, 2019

Better question is if she cares — Nieds Dead Horse (@NDH_j_m_f) June 27, 2019



Also, who would want a President who cites her Uncle Dick as a measuring stick for gun control?

Klobuchar bases her gun policies on what will impact her uncle Dick…. — Gregory McKelvey (@GregoryMcKelvey) June 27, 2019

Klobuchar says her line on gun control is going too far is "does it hurt my Uncle Dick?" — Eliza Collins (@elizacollins1) June 27, 2019

Klobuchar says when she looks at gun proposals, her test is: "Does this hurt my uncle Dick in his deer stand." — Domenico Montanaro (@DomenicoNPR) June 27, 2019

“Does it hurt my Uncle Dick?” is my new ethical yardstick too — Seth Abramovitch (@SethAbramovitch) June 27, 2019

If Uncle Dick isn't trending nationwide in the next 15 minutes, then we as Americans have all failed #DemDebate #DemocraticDebate Also, $100 says a magazine profiles Uncle Dick in the next month — Cody Gough (@ProducerCody) June 27, 2019

Chuck Todd thinks he's Uncle Dick in the deer stand — Forrest Wilder (@Forrest4Trees) June 27, 2019

In a related clown moment, Cory Booker announced (again) that if he became President he would mandate gun licenses.

"If you need a license to buy a car, you should need a license to buy a firearm. States like Connecticut that implemented this saw a 40% drop in gun violence." – Cory Booker — Michael Huggins (@MichaelHugg2591) June 27, 2019

His logic? Because you need a license to drive a car.

Clown logic: