Clown World: Democrat Claims Gun Confiscation Is Voluntary

Clown world was in full effect during the Democratic debate Wednesday, particularly when Senator Amy Klobuchar (one of the candidates, in case you were wondering) claimed that mandatory government gun ‘buyback’ schemes are voluntary.

Defenders of the Second Amendment have long argued that instituting buyback schemes is tantamount to gun confiscation because the government cannot ‘buy back’ something it never owned to begin with.

MSNBC’s Chuck Todd asked Klobuchar “Gun confiscation — if the government is buying back, how do you not have that conversation?” the Senator implied that Americans have some sort of choice in the matter:

No one was buying her clown logic:


Robert Barnes bets big on the 2020 election results in the face of the impending clown world dem debates.

Also, who would want a President who cites her Uncle Dick as a measuring stick for gun control?

In a related clown moment, Cory Booker announced (again) that if he became President he would mandate gun licenses.

His logic? Because you need a license to drive a car.

Clown logic:


