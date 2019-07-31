Clown World Part II: Circus of Memes Continue In Dem Debate Night 2

Much like the first night of the second Democrat primary debate, tonight’s debate was just as disastrous, boring, and full of asinine policy proposals.

The memes began flowing before the debate went into full swing, highlighting the inferior candidates, the laughable talking points, and inauthenticity of the CNN-held event.

"The person who's enjoying this debate most right now is Donald Trump." He's not wrong. #DemDebate2 pic.twitter.com/80fES0jBui — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) August 1, 2019

Biden having a couple stutter moments. pic.twitter.com/DvXf9QYYsQ — The Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) August 1, 2019

Biden right now pic.twitter.com/r3n6X1UYEY — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 1, 2019

When Gabbard criticizes your healthcare plan, but you use it to attack Joe Biden again. #DemDebate2 #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/cnRnKtkDib — Nathan Perry (@nathan_purreh) August 1, 2019

Joe Biden to everyone during the commercial break #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/IKjGAoImT0 — dan 🍿 (@manieldad) August 1, 2019

Wonder if Biden will get any questions about his questionable campaign slogan… #DemDebate2 pic.twitter.com/YbPM41kNiE — Steven Crowder (@scrowder) August 1, 2019

Kamala and Biden arguing about which shitty non-solution to the healthcare crisis is better #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/JQTR5mT7y2 — nick (@NickyBrizzle) August 1, 2019

Joe Biden trying to rebuttal #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/OMDklioMoq — Ace the Alpha (@AcetheAlpha7) August 1, 2019

Joe Biden: “Obamacare is working” 90 million Americans underinsured and uninsured: #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/nsNrdlDmnx — Mike Barney (@bikemarney) August 1, 2019

This debate is missing something pic.twitter.com/AlbCuYJNHJ — The Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) August 1, 2019

“The opposite of Donald Trump is an Asian man who likes math.” 😂😂😂 Gotta love this man! #YangGang2020 #DemDebate 🙌🏻🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/VTqgLJTbut — Andrew Robert (@andrewrobert_3) August 1, 2019

Booker vs Biden Jake Tapper stepping in like pic.twitter.com/cPVKX0O5J5 — The Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) August 1, 2019

#DemDebate @TulsiGabbard just said "sick care system" when Marianne Williamson said last debate her MIND pic.twitter.com/92OwdXtIvP — TONY H.❤ (@13Who_Gaga) August 1, 2019

Tulsi taking out Kamala for being a huge phony. #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/Urp7xf98yD — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) August 1, 2019

GIF YOUR DEBATE REACTION SO FAR pic.twitter.com/wlUsLoY4mo — The Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) August 1, 2019

Dems to China: will you curb your global warming emissions? #DemDebate China: pic.twitter.com/IYwEHlvQBM — Jake Dima 🇺🇸 (@dima_jake) August 1, 2019

Andrew Yang giving every American $1000/month from the money he saves on ties#DemDebate pic.twitter.com/rbo0h5S5Zb — Kat (@katfromphilly) August 1, 2019

live footage of joe biden being murdered by corey booker and bill de blasio #DemocraticDebate #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/HhUFXcP4Ed — Mayank Gurnani (@MayankkGurnanii) August 1, 2019

Cory ripping Biden like pic.twitter.com/uZaweZkvct — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 1, 2019

Riddle: Kamala said kids at border holding facilities were walking in single-file lines separated by gender. How many lines were there? — (@Kelenmcbreen) August 1, 2019

Joe Biden resembled a kicked dog in that exchange with Booker.#DemDebate pic.twitter.com/KEnrwrrcTB — Anders Hagstrom (@Hagstrom_Anders) August 1, 2019

Yo, Biden "you dipping into the kool aid…don't even know the flavor" pic.twitter.com/J8Qbo5wcWt — Charles V Payne (@cvpayne) August 1, 2019

Half of America right now #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/TYhrro6NW1 — Roy Wood Jr- Ex Jedi (@roywoodjr) August 1, 2019

This is the one time I wish amyone or aka Corey Booker had used the quotations hand movements. "Shit hole." #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/VDFoAOwRZR — Jenn Studebaker (@JennStudebaker) August 1, 2019

Democrats seem locked into losing the Midwest, while in the Midwest. #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/1aGpGkk6Q9 — Katrina Pierson (@KatrinaPierson) August 1, 2019

The highlight of the #DemDebate tonight will be this guy scratching his azz during the beginning ceremony! Well done! Well done!#NiceAndDeepLike pic.twitter.com/YqA2BHt1UV — 🇺🇸Patriot Blues T🇺🇸 (@thomesinc) August 1, 2019

Kamala Harris dodging questions on her career as a prosecutor like #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/xtTU5ldGbD — Mikael Thalen (@MikaelThalen) August 1, 2019

Cory Booker and Kamala Harris at the Debate tonight like #DemDebate #DemDebate2 pic.twitter.com/oXltxuOoga — Cameron Grant (@IAmCoolerCam101) August 1, 2019

#DemDebate

Jay Inslee: we

only have 10

years to save this

planet Joe Biden: pic.twitter.com/ztBG8ZWnQc — Kathiana (@iconkathiana) August 1, 2019

The other 7 candidates watching Harris & Booker attack Biden #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/yAHq6AtpNH — Kat (@spideyskies) August 1, 2019

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard being the first candidate to call out Sen. Kamala Harris #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/vywfDmS3SI — Chris (@diggitybz) August 1, 2019

Tulsi Gabbard going after Kamala Harris at the #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/mGKk5rpPck — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) August 1, 2019

