Clown World Part II: Circus of Memes Continue In Dem Debate Night 2

Much like the first night of the second Democrat primary debate, tonight’s debate was just as disastrous, boring, and full of asinine policy proposals.
The memes began flowing before the debate went into full swing, highlighting the inferior candidates, the laughable talking points, and inauthenticity of the CNN-held event.
"The person who's enjoying this debate most right now is Donald Trump."
He's not wrong. #DemDebate2 pic.twitter.com/80fES0jBui
— Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) August 1, 2019
Current state of #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/iNNyy9RXJ9
— J Owen Shroyer (@allidoisowen) August 1, 2019
Michael Bennet going at it #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/3uFUHJJ8mr
— Thug Nasty (@ramic03) August 1, 2019
Biden having a couple stutter moments. pic.twitter.com/DvXf9QYYsQ
— The Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) August 1, 2019
Biden trying to win on Obama’s fame #DemDebate #DemDebate2 pic.twitter.com/PouD990xwz
— Ace the Alpha (@AcetheAlpha7) August 1, 2019
Biden right now pic.twitter.com/r3n6X1UYEY
— Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 1, 2019
When Gabbard criticizes your healthcare plan, but you use it to attack Joe Biden again. #DemDebate2 #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/cnRnKtkDib
— Nathan Perry (@nathan_purreh) August 1, 2019
Joe Biden to everyone during the commercial break #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/IKjGAoImT0
— dan 🍿 (@manieldad) August 1, 2019
biden: ob-
cory booker: #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/PFieb4Jf1d
— morgan (@Iannisports) August 1, 2019
Wonder if Biden will get any questions about his questionable campaign slogan… #DemDebate2 pic.twitter.com/YbPM41kNiE
— Steven Crowder (@scrowder) August 1, 2019
Kamala and Biden arguing about which shitty non-solution to the healthcare crisis is better #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/JQTR5mT7y2
— nick (@NickyBrizzle) August 1, 2019
“Senator Gillibrand what is your response?”
Gillibrand: #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/ubfzEbP2rf
— Noah McCrackalackin (@noah_mceachern) August 1, 2019
“@SenGillibrand, your response on this dumpster fire of a debate?”
Gillibrand: #DemDebate #CNNDebate pic.twitter.com/Teh81L8G4t
— catmcparland (@catmcparland1) August 1, 2019
“Senator Gillibrand, how do you respond?” #DemDebate #DemDebate2 pic.twitter.com/r61wrzqeQJ
— Mike 🌱🌹 (@Rodents210) August 1, 2019
Joe Biden tonight #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/vTxbR3PxjK
— Name cannot be blank (@GMWnuk) August 1, 2019
Joe Biden trying to rebuttal #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/OMDklioMoq
— Ace the Alpha (@AcetheAlpha7) August 1, 2019
Dear God, make it stop! #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/pdzygBOLla
— AG (@AcerbicGent) August 1, 2019
The moderators watching @KamalaHarris coming after everyone at the #DemDebate #DemDebate2 pic.twitter.com/1RUtNTh1ix
— kerns kimbel (@kernskimbel) August 1, 2019
Joe Biden: “Obamacare is working”
90 million Americans underinsured and uninsured:
#DemDebate pic.twitter.com/nsNrdlDmnx
— Mike Barney (@bikemarney) August 1, 2019
Cory Booker when the audience interrupted him. #DemDebate #DemDebate2 pic.twitter.com/Gcr8gxGXpq
— Albert Vazquez (@alvaz93) August 1, 2019
This debate is missing something pic.twitter.com/AlbCuYJNHJ
— The Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) August 1, 2019
“The opposite of Donald Trump is an Asian man who likes math.” 😂😂😂 Gotta love this man! #YangGang2020 #DemDebate 🙌🏻🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/VTqgLJTbut
— Andrew Robert (@andrewrobert_3) August 1, 2019
Can we talk about rent next? #demDebate pic.twitter.com/ZZpqRpwFE2
— Cody Uhing (@CodyUhing) August 1, 2019
Booker vs Biden
Jake Tapper stepping in like pic.twitter.com/cPVKX0O5J5
— The Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) August 1, 2019
Booker watching Biden respond #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/UQgN9Qkjzj
— Erin Dobbs (@ErinDobby) August 1, 2019
#DemDebate @TulsiGabbard just said "sick care system" when Marianne Williamson said last debate her MIND pic.twitter.com/92OwdXtIvP
— TONY H.❤ (@13Who_Gaga) August 1, 2019
When Tulsi Gabbard goes for the jugular #DemDebate #cato2020 pic.twitter.com/hkrqCNf0Xo
— cattypundit (@cattypundit) August 1, 2019
Tulsi taking out Kamala for being a huge phony. #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/Urp7xf98yD
— Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) August 1, 2019
Harris: Let's talk about math….
Yang: #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/uMxxjdpUNF
— Fawful (@FawfultheLesser) August 1, 2019
#DemDebate pic.twitter.com/hA1Nmpuack
— andrea grimes (@andreagrimes) August 1, 2019
I’m loving Inslee’s Jake Tapper cosplay. #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/dSQpTIGuTq
— Brad Craig (@BigYikesBrad) August 1, 2019
Malarkey! Everybody drink! #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/dNvB5ozF8b
— Randy Renstrom (@RandyRenstrom) August 1, 2019
GIF YOUR DEBATE REACTION SO FAR pic.twitter.com/wlUsLoY4mo
— The Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) August 1, 2019
Dems to China: will you curb your global warming emissions? #DemDebate
China: pic.twitter.com/IYwEHlvQBM
— Jake Dima 🇺🇸 (@dima_jake) August 1, 2019
When @CoryBooker says “shithole” in a national debate. #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/HJ0U8iH4T8
— Marcos (@mac1342) August 1, 2019
Did Booker just say Shithole?? #DemDebate #shithole pic.twitter.com/mmxMmP4aqy
— Voltron (@VOvertonsWindow) August 1, 2019
Andrew Yang giving every American $1000/month from the money he saves on ties#DemDebate pic.twitter.com/rbo0h5S5Zb
— Kat (@katfromphilly) August 1, 2019
live footage of joe biden being murdered by corey booker and bill de blasio #DemocraticDebate #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/HhUFXcP4Ed
— Mayank Gurnani (@MayankkGurnanii) August 1, 2019
Cory ripping Biden like pic.twitter.com/uZaweZkvct
— Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 1, 2019
Riddle: Kamala said kids at border holding facilities were walking in single-file lines separated by gender.
How many lines were there?
— (@Kelenmcbreen) August 1, 2019
Joe Biden resembled a kicked dog in that exchange with Booker.#DemDebate pic.twitter.com/KEnrwrrcTB
— Anders Hagstrom (@Hagstrom_Anders) August 1, 2019
Yo, Biden "you dipping into the kool aid…don't even know the flavor" pic.twitter.com/J8Qbo5wcWt
— Charles V Payne (@cvpayne) August 1, 2019
Half of America right now #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/TYhrro6NW1
— Roy Wood Jr- Ex Jedi (@roywoodjr) August 1, 2019
This is the one time I wish amyone or aka Corey Booker had used the quotations hand movements. "Shit hole." #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/VDFoAOwRZR
— Jenn Studebaker (@JennStudebaker) August 1, 2019
Democrats seem locked into losing the Midwest, while in the Midwest. #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/1aGpGkk6Q9
— Katrina Pierson (@KatrinaPierson) August 1, 2019
Obama watching the #DemDebate tonight pic.twitter.com/utlzEqcRAt
— Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) August 1, 2019
The highlight of the #DemDebate tonight will be this guy scratching his azz during the beginning ceremony!
Well done! Well done!#NiceAndDeepLike pic.twitter.com/YqA2BHt1UV
— 🇺🇸Patriot Blues T🇺🇸 (@thomesinc) August 1, 2019
Kamala Harris dodging questions on her career as a prosecutor like #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/xtTU5ldGbD
— Mikael Thalen (@MikaelThalen) August 1, 2019
Andrew Yang's plan for America #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/b0rMraKuJh
— Joseph Lucas (@joseppinc) August 1, 2019
Cory Booker and Kamala Harris at the Debate tonight like
#DemDebate #DemDebate2 pic.twitter.com/oXltxuOoga
— Cameron Grant (@IAmCoolerCam101) August 1, 2019
biden: h-
every democrat on stage tonight:#DemDebatepic.twitter.com/0wCRryczsc
— elena 👁 (@cholocheol) August 1, 2019
everyone at Biden right now #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/mfsYuaeXPP
— Misbah Farooqi (@misbahf100) August 1, 2019
#DemDebate
Jay Inslee: we
only have 10
years to save this
planet Joe Biden: pic.twitter.com/ztBG8ZWnQc
— Kathiana (@iconkathiana) August 1, 2019
The other 7 candidates watching Harris & Booker attack Biden #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/yAHq6AtpNH
— Kat (@spideyskies) August 1, 2019
Biden talking about Obama #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/RyPNVd9yft
— dan 🍿 (@manieldad) August 1, 2019
Gilibrand: "I will clorox the oval office"
Lysol:#DemDebate pic.twitter.com/9w5hkEUbDx
— Munir Kreidie (@KreidieMunir) August 1, 2019
Rep. Tulsi Gabbard being the first candidate to call out Sen. Kamala Harris #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/vywfDmS3SI
— Chris (@diggitybz) August 1, 2019
Tulsi Gabbard going after Kamala Harris at the #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/mGKk5rpPck
— Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) August 1, 2019
RELATED: DEBATE #2, NIGHT 1 — CLOWN WORLD DEBATE SIDESHOW LAUNCHES CIRCUS OF MEMES
Watch the INFOWARS COVERAGE OF THE CLOWN WORLD 2 DEM DEBATE: