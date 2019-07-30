Live Updates: Clown World Showdown Highlights

Check out up-to-date highlights from Tuesday’s Democrat debates here. Refresh this page for the latest updates.

CNN’s UFC-style debate trailer:



Dems awkward as debate begins with Star Spangled Banner:



The first night of the CNN Democratic presidential debates begins with the national anthem, performed by Pastor Marvin L. Winans and the Perfecting Church Choir #DemDebate https://t.co/lSaUQl8j8k pic.twitter.com/bfm4UI4LW0 — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) July 31, 2019

No dems say the pledge:



Not a single one is saying the words to our National Anthem. Do they look excited about this part? What pandering looks like! #DemocraticDebate pic.twitter.com/UeANtgoMVF — Kaya Jones (@KayaJones) July 31, 2019

DNC Chair Tom Perez warns of universal warming:



DNC Chairman Tom Perez: "Climate change threatens our universe" pic.twitter.com/u4oIhbhhmh — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) July 31, 2019

BROKE: Global Warming WOKE: Universe Warming pic.twitter.com/gD3vYnM4qt — The Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) July 31, 2019

Perez joke falls flat:



Everyone’s opening statement – sped up 150%:



Bernie’s full opening statement:



Watch Alex Jones’ analysis of the debates live:

Elizabeth Warren deflects question about increasing taxes:



Democrat presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren refuses to answer whether she’ll increases taxes on millions of hardworking Americans pic.twitter.com/8YBBx6IoHs — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) July 31, 2019

Warren says she would decriminalize border crossings:



Talk about extreme. “Yes.” Elizabeth Warren doubles down on decriminalizing illegal border crossings. #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/jj0ft8hUCs — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) July 31, 2019

John Delaney says he’s the only one with health care industry experience:



WATCH: John Delaney says he's the "only one on stage with experience in the health care business… and with all due respect, I don't think my colleges understand the business." #DemDebate #DemocraticDebate pic.twitter.com/SKmUW8pa61 — NewsBusters (@newsbusters) July 31, 2019

Fly on Buttigieg’s face?



He later swats at the fly…



Delaney calls out Bernie and Pocahontas:



WATCH: John Delaney calls out Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren's policies of "free everything" at the start of the #DemocraticDebate. #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/KhyNn23dME — NewsBusters (@newsbusters) July 31, 2019

John Delaney: "We have a choice. We can go down the road that Sen. Sanders and Sen. Warren want to take us with bad policies like Medicare for all, free everything, & impossible promises that will turn off independent voters and get Trump reelected." #DemDebate #DemocraticDebate pic.twitter.com/eSuyeBR4Z1 — The Hill (@thehill) July 31, 2019

Warren kills Delaney’s campaign:



Trump 2020 campaign manager boils down first hour of debate:



First hour of debates: No more private insurance.

Big government socialism.

Open borders. — Brad Parscale (@parscale) July 31, 2019

Pete Buttigieg destroys “far-left agenda”:



Mayor Pete Buttigieg: "If we embrace a far-left agenda, [Republicans are] going to say that we're a bunch of crazy socialists. If we embrace a conservative agenda… they're going to say we're a bunch of crazy socialists." #DemDebate #DemocraticDebate pic.twitter.com/JPwiqTrGIC — The Hill (@thehill) July 31, 2019

Buttigieg dodges tax hike question:



Buttigieg dodges on middle class tax hikes for government healthcare: “Distinction without a difference.” Tell that to the middle class, Pete. pic.twitter.com/kylFrxmVrj — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 31, 2019

Bernie throws his hands up:



Bernie throws his hands up [with context]”



Crazy Bernie is finally called out on his wild hand gestures!!! #KAG pic.twitter.com/MTfJ8kQvZM — Deep State Exposed® (@DeepStateExpose) July 31, 2019

Sanders: “I wrote the damn bill.”



Ryan said Sanders’ promises around "Medicare for All" were wrong and maybe he wasn’t clear on the numbers. Sanders: "I wrote the damn bill." https://t.co/DI4MCGMNwV #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/VkOqO7IhzV — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) July 31, 2019

Sanders to Delaney: “You’re wrong.”



Montana Gov. Steve Bullock rejects medicaid-for-all:



Bullock on why he doesn't support Medicare for All: "I'm not going to support any plan that rips away quality health care from individuals" #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/AavskQcDWU — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) July 31, 2019

Bullock: Trump is the biggest problem



Gov. Steve Bullock: "The biggest problem we have right now is Donald Trump." #DemDebate #DemocraticDebate pic.twitter.com/32RywtVPBo — The Hill (@thehill) July 31, 2019

Tim Ryan has rare glimpse of sanity on Democrats’ far-left immigration:



Tim Ryan summarizing tonight's debate and basically admitting the Democrats' 2020 agenda is a loser pic.twitter.com/VuOV3UzyxT — Zach Parkinson (@AZachParkinson) July 31, 2019

Beto agrees with AOC’s global warming doomsday scenario:



Marianne Williamson claims Trump emboldening “dark psychic force” in America, receives huge applause:



Marianne Williamson just got the biggest applause of the night: pic.twitter.com/E33pOIYP2f — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) July 31, 2019

Impartial journalist Don Lemon asks why supporters ignore Trump’s bigotry:



This is a real question CNN "journalist" Don Lemon asked tonight at the #DemDebate: "What do you say to those Trump voters who prioritize the economy over the president's bigotry?" What a joke. pic.twitter.com/wQ7y6EoZZ2 — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) July 31, 2019

Amy Klobuchar admits not all Trump supporters “racist”:



Amy Klobuchar says that not all Trump supporters are racist. "They just wanted a better shake in the economy," she said. https://t.co/QPrGh6lgl7 pic.twitter.com/96VAuoNeVO — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) July 31, 2019

Williamson: NRA has America in “chokehold”



Williamson says the NRA has America in a "chokehold" #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/yw9lskZy2Q — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) July 31, 2019

Tim Ryan says President Trump right on China:



WATCH: Rep. Tim Ryan says he believes "President Trump was onto something when talking about China. China has been abusing the economic system for a long time." #DemDebate #DemocraticDebate pic.twitter.com/qPySa1h60K — MediaResearchCenter (@theMRC) July 31, 2019

Bernie: ‘Trump is a liar, I am not’ – oh, by the way there are more terrorists now than ever before:



Bernie Sanders: "Trump is a pathological liar, I tell the truth." ***literally 10 seconds later*** *claims there are more terrorists now than before* pic.twitter.com/KYLENbnQfl — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) July 31, 2019

Bernie Sanders doesn’t have to yell:



Williamson backs up $200-$500 billion in slavery reparations:



Williamson: I am calling for up to $500 billion in slavery reparations, "a debt that is owed" #DemDebate https://t.co/dl9zy3QskF pic.twitter.com/fo6sRjthMH — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) July 31, 2019

Sanders: “If a mother & a child walk thousands of miles on a dangerous path, in my view they are not criminals.”



Sen. Bernie Sanders: "If a mother & a child walk thousands of miles on a dangerous path, in my view they are not criminals. They are people fleeing violence." #DemDebate #DemocraticDebate pic.twitter.com/8Sk4L6SOIt — The Hill (@thehill) July 31, 2019

Klobuchar: ‘I believe immigrants… are America’



Beto – America’s ‘legacy of slavery and segregation … is alive and well’:



On the topic of race, Beto O'Rourke said America's “legacy of slavery and segregation … is alive and well” and declared he'd sign into law Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee’s reparations bill. Catch up with the key moments of tonight's #DemocraticDebate: https://t.co/9yFFxu3ELg pic.twitter.com/oRDSzMkpbi — POLITICO (@politico) July 31, 2019

Buttigieg wants to change the Constitution:



This is a country that once changed its Constitution so you couldn’t drink, and changed it back because we changed our minds. You’re telling me we can’t reform our democracy in our time? We have to, or we will be having the same argument 20 years from now. #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/ELTf8uR4Iq — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) July 31, 2019

Delaney: “Donald Trump is the symptom of a disease…”

