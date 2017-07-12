Clueless Pelosi: Schumer and I ‘The Voices For Winning’ Back Congress

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said that she and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) are the “voices for winning” back a Democratic majority in Congress in the 2018 midterm elections.

In a San Francisco interview, Pelosi discussed the Democratic Party’s hopes of taking back the majority from Republicans, who have held the House since 2010 and Senate since 2014.

“We’re the voices, the Senate leader and I are the voices for winning those races in [the] House and the Senate, and we’re ready,” Pelosi said.

The last few elections have seen the party of the incumbent president struggle in midterms; the Democrats suffered heavy losses in 2010 and 2014, as well as Bush’s Republicans in 2006, so Pelosi is confident that trend will continue.

Pelosi said it “was very possible” for Democrats to take back Congress in 2018, but that it would be easier to take the House than the Senate, and even suggested taking back governorships and state legislatures.

Considering that Pelosi is one of the most unpopular politicians in the country, with members of her own caucus calling for new leadership after losing the Georgia special election last month, she still insists that her “master legislator” skills are an asset to the Democratic Party.

She certainly didn’t bolster her case when she referred to President Donald Trump as former President George Bush again in the interview, something she has done on numerous occasions.

However, the Democratic Party has suffered the biggest losses in American history under Pelosi’s leadership, including losing both the House and Senate majorities, the presidency, dozens of governorships and over 900 state legislatures since 2010.

Nevertheless, she has insisted that despite the history-making losses, “people don’t want a new direction,” and that cyclical nature of elections are responsible for wins and losses.