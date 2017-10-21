Clueless Pelosi: There's No 'Fracture' In The Democratic Party

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi denied that there is any “fracture” in the Democratic Party like there is in the Republican Party even as some members call for her to remove herself from party leadership.

On ABC’s “The View,” co-host Meghan McCain asked Pelosi how she responds to the “fracture” in her party, especially between members who supported Bernie Sanders versus those who supported Hillary Clinton.

“Well, let me, with all due respect, disagree with you — there is not a fracture in our party similar to what’s happening in the Republican Party,” Pelosi claimed. “My party has always been a dynamic party. It is not a rubber stamp party. … That’s the vitality of it.”

