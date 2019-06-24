Clueless Pelosi: 'What's The Point' Of Enforcing Immigration Law?

Image Credits: screenshot/YouTube.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi lambasted President Trump’s announcement of nationwide ICE raids on Monday, suggesting that enforcing current immigration law was pointless.

“When I saw that the President was going to have these raids – I mean, it’s so appalling,” Pelosi said during a Democrat event in New York. “It’s outside the circle of civilized human behavior to just be kicking down doors, splitting up families and the rest of that, in addition to the injustices that are happening at the border.”

The California Democrat went on to suggest that Trump was enforcing immigration law because he’s racist or trying to mobilize his base ahead of 2020.

“We have legislation to go forward to address those needs. But in terms of interior enforcement, what is the pur- what is the point?” she asked.

“Well, I won’t even going into what motivation might be for that,” she said, adding she wasn’t speaking to a “political event.”

Nationwide ICE raids were scheduled to take place on Sunday, but Trump delayed the operation by two weeks “at the request of Democrats,” but other reports by administration officials accused Acting DHS Secretary Kevin McAleenan of leaking details of the operation to the media in an effort to sabotage deportation efforts.

As Infowars reported, Democrats have adopted a policy of open borders to expand their voter bloc ahead of 2020.


Related Articles

U.S. Holocaust Museum Denounces AOC's Comments on "Concentration Camps"

U.S. Holocaust Museum Denounces AOC’s Comments on “Concentration Camps”

U.S. News
Comments
U.S. Air Force Personnel Briefed on Threat Posed by 'Incel Movement'

U.S. Air Force Personnel Briefed on Threat Posed by ‘Incel Movement’

U.S. News
Comments

Google Executive Admits Election Meddling to Prevent Trump Winning in 2020

U.S. News
comments

Black SUNY Professor Says He Feels “Happy” Seeing White Homeless People Begging for Food

U.S. News
comments

Knitting Website Bans Expressions of Support For Donald Trump to be More “Inclusive”

U.S. News
comments

Comments