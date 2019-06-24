Clueless Pelosi: 'What's The Point' Of Enforcing Immigration Law?

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi lambasted President Trump’s announcement of nationwide ICE raids on Monday, suggesting that enforcing current immigration law was pointless.

“When I saw that the President was going to have these raids – I mean, it’s so appalling,” Pelosi said during a Democrat event in New York. “It’s outside the circle of civilized human behavior to just be kicking down doors, splitting up families and the rest of that, in addition to the injustices that are happening at the border.”

The California Democrat went on to suggest that Trump was enforcing immigration law because he’s racist or trying to mobilize his base ahead of 2020.

“We have legislation to go forward to address those needs. But in terms of interior enforcement, what is the pur- what is the point?” she asked.

“Well, I won’t even going into what motivation might be for that,” she said, adding she wasn’t speaking to a “political event.”

Nationwide ICE raids were scheduled to take place on Sunday, but Trump delayed the operation by two weeks “at the request of Democrats,” but other reports by administration officials accused Acting DHS Secretary Kevin McAleenan of leaking details of the operation to the media in an effort to sabotage deportation efforts.

At the request of Democrats, I have delayed the Illegal Immigration Removal Process (Deportation) for two weeks to see if the Democrats and Republicans can get together and work out a solution to the Asylum and Loophole problems at the Southern Border. If not, Deportations start! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 22, 2019

As Infowars reported, Democrats have adopted a policy of open borders to expand their voter bloc ahead of 2020.