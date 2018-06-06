CNBC: Bilderberg Cares About Truth & Objectivity - While Meeting in Secret

CNBC claims that the Bilderberg Group is worried about the lack of truth and objectivity in the world – while admitting that the group’s upcoming meeting is being held in secret, closed off from the public.

The Bilderberg Group, consisting of over 130 of the planet’s most powerful people, is meeting in Turin, Italy, from June 7-10 for a gathering behind closed doors in which “there is no desired outcome, no minutes are taken and no report is written,” according to the Bilderberg meeting organizers, who added that “there is no detailed agenda.”

And, despite the secrecy, CNBC is convinced that the secretive Bilderberg Group has an agenda to bring back truth and objectivity to the world:

The Secretive Bilderberg Elite Are Worried About The ‘Post-Truth’ World

[…]

Meanwhile, scandals involving allegations of the mass use of social media to influence elections also relates to a blurring of objective fact and fiction — hence the ‘post-truth’ world the Bilderberg Group group will discuss.

Post-truth, which was Oxford English Dictionary’s word of the year in 2016, is an adjective defined by the dictionary compiler as “relating to or denoting circumstances in which objective facts are less influential in shaping public opinion than appeals to emotion and personal belief.”

Yet, literally in the next paragraph, CNBC admits the meeting is secretive:

Founded in 1954, the Bilderberg meeting is an annual event designed “to foster dialogue between Europe and North America,” organizers say. The meeting is renowned for its secretive content.

You can't make this up: CNBC claims #Bilderberg elites concerned with truth & objectivity while admitting they're meeting in secret, behind closed doors, with no minutes taken of the meeting: pic.twitter.com/2HG1eq6OOQ — Kit Daniels (@KitDaniels1776) June 6, 2018

There’s literally nothing in the context of the world’s power-hungry elites meeting in secret to suggest that they care about truth and objectivity.

In fact, it’s quite the opposite: if the world’s elites have truth – and the population’s best interests – on their side, then why are they meeting in secret? Why aren’t notes taken? Why such an anti-democratic, non-transparent setup?

Furthermore, the mainstream media, whose owners typically attend Bilderberg meetings, once pretended that the group didn’t exist. Now they’re finally reporting on Bilderberg – but they’re claiming the group is benevolent?

Besides, the Bilderberg Group has been the main driver of a “post-truth” world. For one thing, its members represent the largest multinational corporations on the planet, many of which are actively promoting emotionally-driven political agendas such as gun control.

It’s far more likely that the Bilderberg Group is discussing how to foster a “post-truth world” to its advantage.

