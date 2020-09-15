CNBC Host Calls Pelosi “Crazy” to Her Face, Immediately Apologizes

A CNBC host called Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) “Crazy Nancy” to her face during a Tuesday interview with the House speaker.

Mad Money Host Jim Cramer immediately apologized and clarified he was channeling President Trump when he used the popular the moniker.

“What deal can we have, crazy Nancy? “said Cramer. “I’m sorry, that was the president, I have such reverence for the office, I would never use that term, but it is hard isn’t it?”

Jim Cramer: “What deal can we have, Crazy Nancy? I’m sorry, that was the president. I have such reverence for the office. I would never use that term …” Pelosi: “But you just did. But you just did.” pic.twitter.com/4k2Cw5WL0d — The Recount (@therecount) September 15, 2020



A clearly stunned Pelosi responded: “but you just did. But you just did.”

“Let me just say this, anything the president says is a projection of his own insecurities,” said Pelosi after regaining her composure. “He calls other people ‘crazy,’ because he knows he is. He complains about this that and the other thing, because he knows his own shortcomings.”

“He’s a master of projection, so anytime he says something you go ‘uh-oh,’ because that’s what he’s thinking about himself.”

Already, there’s a movement calling for Cramer to resign for using the “misogynist slur.”

1) @jimcramer would never say this to a man 2) @SpeakerPelosi slays Cramer’s chauvinism with her dignity. https://t.co/ABkVfliiW8 — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) September 15, 2020



On cue, Cramer has taken to Twitter to stymie the “cancel culture” virtual mob.

Did anyone bother to listen to the whole interview? It was about how horrendous it is that the president calls Speaker Pelosi Crazy Nancy. It is so unfortunate and ill-advised. The people criticizing me must not have realized the point! NEVER should she be called that — Jim Cramer (@jimcramer) September 15, 2020



It disgusts me that she is called "crazy Nancy." She has spent her whole life in public services. My critics didn't listen to why i mentioned it-because it is horrifying. — Jim Cramer (@jimcramer) September 15, 2020



The exchange can be viewed below:



Alex Jones exposes the Dems’ open attempts to hijack the office of the president if Biden can’t steal the election.

The Save Infowars Super Sale is now live! Get up to 60% off our most popular products today!