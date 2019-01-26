CNN ACOSTA: Trump reopened govt to distract from Roger Stone arrest

Apparently President Donald Trump only agreed to a short-term measure to reopen the government on Friday to distract Americans from other news that CNN has deemed more important.

That’s the weird logic of CNN’s Jim Acosta, who bizarrely argued on Friday that Trump only agreed to open the government to distract Americans from news about Roger Stone.

While appearing on CNN’s “Right Now,” Acosta told host Brianna Keilar that the president agreeing to the deal was nothing more than “a bright, shiny object….after the stunning news, the indictment of Roger Stone.”

“The President is expected to announce what is referred to as a way forward out of the shutdown, out of the stalemate over the President’s demand for a wall for the border of Mexico,” Keilar said just before Trump spoke.



After reading a tweet from White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders about the announcement, Acosta said that “it seems like the cat is out of the bag.”

“The question is whether or not at this hour, Brianna, that — is that bright, shiny object potentially light at the end of the tunnel in terms of this government shutdown? Are we finally going to see an end to the government shutdown?” Acosta began.