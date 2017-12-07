CNN Admits Trump Has Kept Most of His Promises

In a rare moment of honesty, CNN admits that Donald Trump has kept virtually every promise he made on the campaign trail and that this is infuriating the international elite.

CNN’s Stephen Collinson acknowledges that Trump is “living up to his promises” and that this is “unfathomable” for many in Washington DC.

Collinson explains how Trump “obstinately honoring the bumper-sticker vows he made to his ultra-loyal supporters” has horrified the “political and foreign policy establishment.”

Presumably, they just expected him to sell out and get in line as soon as he was inaugurated.

Conceding that Trump has “lived up to his wider, conceptual promise of being a disruptive force in Washington and around the world,” the article goes through Trump’s achievements one by one; Pulling out of the TPP, re-negotiating NAFTA, walking out of the Paris climate accord, instituting the travel ban and reducing illegal immigration.

The article also highlights how Trump has presided over booming economic growth which has sent the stock market “soaring”.

Despite admitting he has kept most of his promises to his supporters, the article attacks Trump anyway, asserting that his decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel was a “cynical act of political calculation”.

One wonders what CNN thought about Obama doing the exact same thing during a 2008 speech when he said, “Jerusalem will remain the capital of Israel, and it must remain undivided.”

Watch: “Jerusalem will remain the capital of Isreal, and it must remain undivided”

–@BarackObama pic.twitter.com/hZ09iR7L7c — AlterAtYeshiva (@alteratyeshiva) December 6, 2017

Unlike Obama, Trump actually followed through on his vow, which is what CNN appears to be upset about.

The article ends with a dire warning of the consequences that Trump will face for keeping his promises, which include “rising sea levels and ravaged weather patterns,” a potential economic collapse and war with North Korea.

Or that could just be CNN’s rampant hysteria. You be the judge.

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter: Follow @PrisonPlanet

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/paul.j.watson.71

*********************

Paul Joseph Watson is the editor at large of Infowars.com and Prison Planet.com.