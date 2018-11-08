CNN Analyst Calls for Briefing Boycott After Jim Acosta’s WH Pass Revoked

CNN national security and legal analyst Susan Hennessey is calling on White House press corp members to boycott future briefings after Jim Acosta, the network’s chief White House correspondent, had his press credentials revoked Wednesday evening. The suspension comes after a heated confrontation earlier between President Donald Trump and Acosta during a news conference.

Reacting to reports of Acosta’s credentials being revoked, a furious Hennessey tweeted: “This is a disgraceful and unacceptable attack on a free and independent press. The rest of the White House Press Corp should stand with their colleague @Acosta and refused to participate in any briefing until this appalling decision is reversed.”

The sparring between the pair occurred after Acosta asked President Trump about the caravan of migrants heading from Latin America to the southern U.S. border. When Acosta attempted to pose a followup question, President Trump said, “That’s enough” and a White House aide unsuccessfully tried to remove the microphone from Acosta’s hand.

“Honestly, I think you should let me run the country, you run CNN, and if you did it well, your ratings would be much better. Okay, that’s enough,” the president told Acosta after a brief exchange regarding the caravan.

The US Secret Service just asked for my credential to enter the WH. As I told the officer, I don’t blame him. I know he’s just doing his job. (Sorry this video is not rightside up) pic.twitter.com/juQeuj3B9R — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) November 8, 2018

Read more