CNN Analyst Calls for Briefing Boycott After Jim Acosta’s WH Pass Revoked

CNN national security and legal analyst Susan Hennessey is calling on White House press corp members to boycott future briefings after Jim Acosta, the network’s chief White House correspondent, had his press credentials revoked Wednesday evening. The suspension comes after a heated confrontation earlier between President Donald Trump and Acosta during a news conference.

Reacting to reports of Acosta’s credentials being revoked, a furious Hennessey tweeted: “This is a disgraceful and unacceptable attack on a free and independent press. The rest of the White House Press Corp should stand with their colleague @Acosta and refused to participate in any briefing until this appalling decision is reversed.”

The sparring between the pair occurred after Acosta asked President Trump about the caravan of migrants heading from Latin America to the southern U.S. border. When Acosta attempted to pose a followup question, President Trump said, “That’s enough” and a White House aide unsuccessfully tried to remove the microphone from Acosta’s hand.

“Honestly, I think you should let me run the country, you run CNN, and if you did it well, your ratings would be much better. Okay, that’s enough,” the president told Acosta after a brief exchange regarding the caravan.

Read more

We’re in a fight…

Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.

You are our most important contributor.

Sign up for the free newsletter so they can’t keep us from sending you critical information.

Subscribe to the newsletter

We need your support now more than ever. Donate to help support the Infowar.

Donate Now

Download the free app now


Related Articles

California shooting: Country fans inside Thousand Oaks bar 'were Las Vegas massacre survivors'

California shooting: Country fans inside Thousand Oaks bar ‘were Las Vegas massacre survivors’

U.S. News
Comments
Democrat Rashida Tlaib Dances with Palestinian Flag at Victory Party

Democrat Rashida Tlaib Dances with Palestinian Flag at Victory Party

U.S. News
Comments

DC Antifa Dox Home Addresses Of Tucker Carlson & His Brother, Ann Coulter, Sean Hannity & Neil Patel

U.S. News
comments

The Left Is Organizing “Response Events” In 900 U.S. Cities On Thursday To Protest The Firing Of Jeff Sessions

U.S. News
comments

12 killed & multiple injured in California bar shooting, terrorism ‘not ruled out’ (VIDEO)

U.S. News
comments

Comments