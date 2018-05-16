CNN analyst Chris Cillizza posts, deletes tweet showing Trump in crosshairs

A political analyst with CNN came under fire Tuesday after tweeting out a graphic depicting President Trump in crosshairs.

The commentator, Chris Cillizza, tweeted out a GIF with the visual just before 9 a.m., along with the caption “Donald Trump, pointing to heavens to commemorate police officers killed in the line of duty.”

He quickly deleted the tweet — but not before Twitter users were able to grab some screenshots.

Cillizza explained later that the image was unintentional, the result of a default setting in a program he’d used to generate the graphic.

I’ve deleted a GIF about President Trump. We use @GifGrabber to make our GIFs and it defaults to the image below as a first frame. To clear up any unintended confusion, I’ve removed the tweet. pic.twitter.com/x6PCKoiW16 — Chris Cillizza (@CillizzaCNN) May 15, 2018

