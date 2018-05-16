CNN analyst Chris Cillizza posts, deletes tweet showing Trump in crosshairs

Image Credits: Screenshot.

A political analyst with CNN came under fire Tuesday after tweeting out a graphic depicting President Trump in crosshairs.

The commentator, Chris Cillizza, tweeted out a GIF with the visual just before 9 a.m., along with the caption “Donald Trump, pointing to heavens to commemorate police officers killed in the line of duty.”

He quickly deleted the tweet — but not before Twitter users were able to grab some screenshots.

Cillizza explained later that the image was unintentional, the result of a default setting in a program he’d used to generate the graphic.

Read more


Related Articles

Dem Senator Upset Homeland Security Enforces US Immigration Law

Dem Senator Upset Homeland Security Enforces US Immigration Law

U.S. News
Comments
'Broward Coward' Scot Peterson Starts Receiving $8,702-A-Month Pension

‘Broward Coward’ Scot Peterson Starts Receiving $8,702-A-Month Pension

U.S. News
Comments

Florida Judge Rules Ballots were Illegally Destroyed in Wasserman Schultz Race

U.S. News
Comments

DCCC Hit With Ethics Complaint After Secret Recording Released

U.S. News
Comments

YouTube Allows Video Depiction of Massacre to Be Watched By Children, Censors Criticism of It

U.S. News
Comments

Comments