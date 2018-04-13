CNN Analyst Detained, Accused of Disorderly Conduct at NY Airport

Image Credits: CNN.

An analyst for fake news network CNN was detained Thursday after causing a disruption at LaGuardia airport.

Political commentator Symone Sanders, who also served as press secretary for Bernie Sanders’ failed presidential campaign, freaked out when she was asked by TSA agents to step out of line for a security check.

“She allegedly refused and made ‘unreasonable noise’ while ‘cursing in front of patrons and young children,’” reports PIX11.com.

She was reportedly accused of disorderly conduct and issued a court summons.

Sanders had taken to Twitter a day before complaining about having to wait on jet bridge operators to do their jobs.

Sanders also had an airport run-in with law enforcement last year.

In May 2017 she tweeted that police were called after customer service workers claimed they felt threatened by her.


