CNN Analyst Panics Over Memo: 'Are We Going To Be A Democracy After Today?'

CNN political analyst Brian Karem questioned whether America could survive the release of Devin Nunes’ memo which purportedly contains information on the FBI and DOJ spying on members of the Trump campaign.

From the Free Beacon:

In a CNN segment flagged by NewsBusters, host Brooke Baldwin introduced Karem by telling him that, while House Speaker Paul Ryan (R., Wis.) is downplaying the memo, President Donald Trump wants to use it help discredit special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation. “And you’re hearing that from the F.B.I.,” Karem responded. “That is the most disingenuous piece of verbiage I’ve heard today.”

“This is a tipping point for our democracy,” he said. “Are we going to be a democracy after today, or is this going to be demagoguery and despotism?” …”He [Trump] talks about transparency and this is an administration that hasn’t had a solo press conference in a year. They haven’t had a press briefing in the last week and a half. They don’t talk to the press,” he said, adding that journalists have to go to the South Lawn to ask questions. “This is simply and nothing else but a power play, a demagogue pushing back against the Democratic process,” Karem said. “This is a mafia boss gone mad.”

How will America survive if our law enforcement agencies are not allowed to spy on the ruling class’s political opposition without repercussion?

How will America survive if the unelected deep state is not allowed to usurp the will of the American voter and overthrow their president because they made the “wrong” decision?

Having totally unaccountable law enforcement agencies which rule over us is what people power is all about.

Incidentally, remember how just a few years ago liberals were actually complaining about how the FBI exonerated themselves in almost every shooting in their history?

Remember how they used to complain about the CIA and the FBI going after political enemies of the “US empire”?

Now they worship these organizations and pray for them to overthrow our democratically elected president because they didn’t get their way in one f–king election.