CNN Analyst Philip Mudd: "I'm A Proud Shitholer"; Says Don Lemon Seen As "N*gger"

CNN counterterrorism expert Philip Mudd said Thursday night he is proud to be a “shitholer,” a term he coined on the spot as someone who is a descendant of a person who has come from a historically ‘shithole country.’ Earlier on Thursday, Trump, in reaction to an immigration deal that would provide for and protect immigrants from Haiti and Africa, called them “shithole countries.”

In an appearance on Don Lemon’s show, the CNN commentator applied what he assumed was Trump’s rationale for “shithole” countries to nations he believes would be considered ‘shitholes’ historically. For instance, Mudd declared himself a “shitholer” because he is Italian and a descendent of people who left the country when it was a “shithole.”

After his several minute long rant where he used the word shithole a dozen-plus times and the n-word, Mudd proclaimed he wants a t-shirt that reads “I’m a shitholer.”

“So let’s be clear: a white honky from Norway can come here but a black dude from Haiti can’t. What does that tell you in an America that in one generation called you a nigger? What does that tell you, Don?” Mudd would ask Lemon after his rant.

