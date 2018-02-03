CNN Analyst Threatens Trump, Says FBI Will Get Revenge

CNN analyst and former CIA agent Philip Mudd said the FBI is “ticked” over the FISA memo’s release and warned the bureaucracy is determined to get rid of President Trump.

“You’ve been around for 13 months. We’ve been around since 1908,” Mudd said on The Situation Room Friday. “I know how this game is going to be played. We’re going to win.”

“So the FBI people, I’m gonna tell you, are ticked and they’re gonna to be saying ‘You think you can push us off this because you think you can try to intimidate the Director?’ You better think again, Mr. President,” Mudd said.

This isn’t the first time Mudd threatened Trump with Deep State retaliation.

In August, the former CIA agent said “the government’s gonna kill this guy” on CNN because the president disrespected the deep state.

“Let me give you one bottom line – as a former government official, the government’s gonna kill this guy,” he said.

“People talk about the deep state, when you disrespect government officials who’ve done 20 or 30 years, they’re gonna say ‘really – Vladimir Putin sends officers home and you support him before you support us?’”

Threats against Trump and Republicans by the Deep State are likely to escalate as the FISA memo release fallout unfolds.