CNN Analyst: Trump Is "Punishment For Not Being Good Enough Citizens” 

CNN’s continuing 24 hour Trump derangement broadcast continued Sunday with David Frum, who recently suggested that the President is beating his wife, claiming that America is “ill” and that Trump is a “punishment” for Americans not being good enough citizens.

In a discussion beginning with the upcoming summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, Frum, an editor for the left-leaning The Atlantic, stated that Trump’s rhetoric allows foreign dictators to abuse the media.

Frum then slated Americans for not paying enough attention to the state of their country.

“If your child is feverishly ill, it can be very fatiguing to sit by her bedside and take care of her but it’s what you do because that’s your duty and, I think, your responsibility and it’s also a source of satisfaction to you,” Frum declared.

“If your country is ill, you have the same responsibility.” he added.

Frum continued “we got Donald Trump in the first place as a punishment for not being good enough citizens.”

He then went on to slam Americans for not supporting the media more.

“You can’t put your responsibilities on the press and say, ‘why didn’t you make this easier for me, or more entertaining. Why didn’t you make the news less frightening than it is? I would like—I would like a different truth, please.’ Frum exclaimed.

“The job of the press is to tell you the truth as it is whether it’s good news or not. And then it’s your responsibility as a patriot and a citizen to accept it and to internalize it and to act on it.” he added.

Frum again urged Americans not to blame the media for reporting ‘the truth’ of how awful Trump is.

“And our ability to mitigate the harm he’s going to do to institutions, to alliances, to the security of the world will depend on our — as individuals, willingness to do be better citizens in the future and that means being informed citizens. And that’s on us, not on the press.” Frum stated.

When host Brain Stelter, also known for constantly pushing Anti-Trump sentiment, asked whether it was good to do so ahead of the Korea summit, Frum replied that “I don’t even understand that question.”

Frum then predicted a negative outcome from the summit would be passed off by Trump as success.

“People need to understand the difference between actual success that secures the security of the world and the peace of the world, and what Trump is going to pass off, which is actually a series of concessions from the North Koreans that will make the United States less safe,” Frum said.