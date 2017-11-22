CNN Anchor: Could ‘A Fall’ Have Caused Blunt Force Trauma That Killed Border Agent?

CNN anchor Alisyn Camerota wondered on Wednesday if the two border patrol agents who suffered blunt force trauma to the head, resulting in one death, could have sustained their injuries from “a fall.”

Federal border agent Rogelio Martinez, 36, died while on patrol Sunday morning, but the exact circumstances of his death remain murky. A spokesperson for the National Border Patrol Council, Martinez’s union, believes that Martinez could have been bludgeoned to death with rocks.

The union says Martinez was responding to foot traffic that set off motion sensors when he came across a group of people, reports ABC News.

Read more