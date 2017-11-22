CNN Anchor: Could ‘A Fall’ Have Caused Blunt Force Trauma That Killed Border Agent?

CNN anchor Alisyn Camerota wondered on Wednesday if the two border patrol agents who suffered blunt force trauma to the head, resulting in one death, could have sustained their injuries from “a fall.”

Federal border agent Rogelio Martinez, 36, died while on patrol Sunday morning, but the exact circumstances of his death remain murky. A spokesperson for the National Border Patrol Council, Martinez’s union, believes that Martinez could have been bludgeoned to death with rocks.

The union says Martinez was responding to foot traffic that set off motion sensors when he came across a group of people, reports ABC News.

Read more


Related Articles

Rand Paul's Wife Rips Media Coverage after Husband's Attack

Rand Paul’s Wife Rips Media Coverage after Husband’s Attack

U.S. News
Comments
We Need to Talk About Creepy Uncle Joe

We Need to Talk About Creepy Uncle Joe

U.S. News
Comments

CNN’s Acosta: ‘If President Calls Us Fake News, Do We Just Take It?’

U.S. News
Comments

Gun Control Activist Wants You To Ask Your Thanksgiving Host If They Have Guns

U.S. News
Comments

New Kevin Spacey Accuser Claims Actor Groped His Penis

U.S. News
Comments

Comments