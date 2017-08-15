CNN Anchor Rolls Her Eyes After Trump Calls Acosta ‘Fake News’
Share18
+1
Pin
Email
Shares 18

CNN anchor Brooke Baldwin rolled her eyes on Monday after President Donald Trump called CNN senior White House correspondent Jim Acosta “fake news” following a tense exchange.

Trump had just signed a memorandum addressing Chinese intellectual property laws and was about to leave the room when Acosta called out to Trump, asking why he did not condemn white supremacist groups like the Klu Klux Klan and neo-Nazis after the violence in Charlottesville, Va. over the weekend, the Washington Free Beacon reported.

Read more

Share18
+1
Pin
Email
Shares 18

Related Articles

BUCHANAN: If We Erase Our History, Who Are We?

BUCHANAN: If We Erase Our History, Who Are We?

U.S. News
Comments
Mother of Charlottesville victim thanks Trump for words of 'comfort'

Mother of Charlottesville victim thanks Trump for words of ‘comfort’

U.S. News
Comments

Report: Murdoch & WH Dems Urging POTUS to Dump Bannon, Give Trump Voters Middle Finger

U.S. News
Comments

Black Lives Matter Co-Founder: Hate Speech ‘Is Not Protected Under the First Amendment’

U.S. News
Comments

North Carolina protesters topple Confederate soldier statue

U.S. News
Comments

Comments