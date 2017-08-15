CNN Anchor Rolls Her Eyes After Trump Calls Acosta ‘Fake News’

CNN anchor Brooke Baldwin rolled her eyes on Monday after President Donald Trump called CNN senior White House correspondent Jim Acosta “fake news” following a tense exchange.

Trump had just signed a memorandum addressing Chinese intellectual property laws and was about to leave the room when Acosta called out to Trump, asking why he did not condemn white supremacist groups like the Klu Klux Klan and neo-Nazis after the violence in Charlottesville, Va. over the weekend, the Washington Free Beacon reported.

Read more