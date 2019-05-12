CNN Angry That Melania Trump Won’t Push Vaccines

Melania Trump has triggered CNN over her silence about vaccines while celebrating the anniversary of her “Be Best” campaign earlier this week.

The Fake News Network penned a hit piece Sunday attacking the First Lady over her refusal to provide a comment on vaccines or their safety during the youth health awareness event.

From CNN:

When first lady Melania Trump unveiled her “Be Best” platform last year, a key pillar of her signature initiative was promoting the “well-being” of children. But as a measles outbreak threatens the well-being of some US children, the first lady herself has yet to weigh in on vaccinations, thus far declining to speak out on a critical topic.

Celebrating one year of Be Best in the White House Rose Garden Tuesday, Trump highlighted her efforts promoting children’s kindness, healthy living and respect, as well as a newly expanded focus on online safety and talking about the dangers of opioid abuse. National Institutes of Health director Dr. Francis Collins was invited to the podium to make brief remarks, and he emphatically said something the first lady didn’t.

“To make an important and timely point, vaccines are a highly safe and effective line of defense against measles and other infectious diseases. So if you want your kids to Be Best, do what the President said last week: get them to get their shots,” Collins said to applause. A spokesperson for the NIH declined to comment further.

The first lady’s office did not respond to multiple requests for comment to this story. Her opinions on vaccinations remain unclear.

The highly contagious disease can spread among those who are unvaccinated, leaving the nation’s infants, who generally the first of two doses of receive the measles vaccination when they are 12 months old, extremely vulnerable.

Health officials blame the rise of vaccine-preventable diseases, including measles, on an increase in anti-vaccine rhetoric.

President Donald Trump publicly made multiple claims linking child vaccinations to autism before entering office, but he changed his tune last month amid news of the outbreak.

“They have to get the shots. The vaccinations are so important. This is really going around now. They have to get their shots,” Trump told CNN’s Joe Johns when asked his message to parents in late April.

Though multiple studies have found that there is no link between vaccines and autism, Trump had voiced skepticism toward child vaccinations over the past decade. It’s unclear if the first lady shared or shares those views.

Melania’s silence on vaccines indicates she may have taken a similar stance to her husband President Trump, who has criticized the dangers of untested vaccines over the years.

“Autism has become an epidemic. Twenty-five years ago, 35 years ago, you look at the statistics, not even close,” Trump said in 2015.

“It has gotten totally out of control. I am totally in favor of vaccines. But I want smaller doses over a longer period of time.”

A Twitter user pointed out on Saturday how the sheer multitude of recommended vaccines could overwhelm an infant’s immune system.

“If you think my baby’s system can handle the antigens for measles, mumps, rubella, diphtheria, pertussis, tetanus, HepB, varicella, Hib, and more all at once but cannot handle a wild measles virus, you might be an idiot.”

