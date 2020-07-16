CNN Annoyed That Twitter Hasn't Censored Trump More

CNN is pissed that Twitter has not more aggressively censored posts by The President of the United States, complaining that the platform’s ‘fact check’ rules are ‘too rigid’ and “allow Trump to continue spreading false information about the election.”

Writer Marshall Cohen notes that while Twitter initially censored Trump back in May, “seven weeks later, and after a dozen similarly untruthful tweets from the President, that extraordinary step by Twitter looks more like a one-time aberration than the new normal.”

Twitter’s narrow fact-checking rules — labeling state-specific election misinformation but tolerating similar false claims on a national scale — allows Trump’s most brazen lies to flourish, undermining public confidence in the 2020 election. My latest: https://t.co/mSyOXmFEE9 — Marshall Cohen (@MarshallCohen) July 15, 2020

Cohen further complains that Trump has used the phrase “rigged election” five times in recent posts “Yet, Twitter took no action”.

“Rigid rules like these give Trump an opening to spread his harmful messaging about fraudulent elections — unencumbered — even if his posts are filled with debunked allegations and rumors,” Cohen whines.

Cohen seems to advocate that Twitter should move “into a position they’ve resisted since their inception,” that being “deciding what is true and false.”

Cohen further suggested that the news emerging concerning the huge hack of Twitter is connected to Trump spreading “Threats, vulnerabilities, viral misinfo, etc.”

My story this morning — highlighting how Trump exploits loopholes in Twitter's election misinformation policy — seems like a distant memory after the Great Twitter Hack of July 2020. But it's all connected: Threats, vulnerabilities, viral misinfo, etc. https://t.co/bsGbsoKv9l — Marshall Cohen (@MarshallCohen) July 16, 2020

Others disagreed:

Hey Marshall, remember when the liberals were fighting for free speech? Now they’re fighting for the right to be professional victims — Ivan Vancas (@ivan_vancas) July 16, 2020

You’re desperation is showing. — Uriel’s Flame🔥 (@L1ghtMaster) July 16, 2020

You and CNN are fake news — poppy farmer (@poppyfarmerbaba) July 16, 2020

You are a fascist clown — (((MSM INSIDER))) (@BShootingBlanks) July 16, 2020

Hey moron. You're full of misinformation. — Steve Carlson 2.020 (@SteveWCarlson) July 16, 2020

O…my…f.king…lord!!!! LOL

CNN is the last medium to talk about false information! :)))))))))) — Payam Aryanpur 🪐 (@payamaryan) July 15, 2020

Twitter's fact-check rules can't be all that rigid. It allows CNN to have an account and tweet. — Daggett "Bummer of Love" Beaver (@DaggettBeaver) July 15, 2020

