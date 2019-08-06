CNN & AP Finally Admit the Dayton Mass Shooter Was a Left-Wing Extremist

After 48 hours of prevaricating, the mainstream media is finally acknowledging that the Dayton mass shooter was a left-wing extremist.
As we previously highlighted, Connor Betts described him self as a “socialist,” praised Antifa and expressed support for Elizabeth Warren amongst many other indications that he was a far-left radical.
After NBC reporter Ben Collins falsely claimed that Betts was “more neutral” with his Twitter posts (despite openly supporting numerous left-wing personalities and news outlets), the truth is finally being admitted.
“A Twitter account that appears to belong to Dayton mass shooter Connor Betts retweeted extreme left-wing and anti-police posts, as well as tweets supporting Antifa, or anti-fascist, protesters,” reported CNN.
The Associated Press also ran a headline titled ‘Apparent Twitter feed shows shooter was leftist’.
Even Snopes, under the headline Was Dayton Mass Shooter a Self-Described ‘Pro-Satan Leftist Who Supported Elizabeth Warren’?, acknowledged this was “true”.
According to the shooter’s ex-girlfriend, the attack was almost certainly not pre-meditated, raising further speculation as to whether the massacre was a ‘revenge’ attack for the earlier El Paso shooting.
