CNN & AP Finally Admit the Dayton Mass Shooter Was a Left-Wing Extremist

After 48 hours of prevaricating, the mainstream media is finally acknowledging that the Dayton mass shooter was a left-wing extremist.

As we previously highlighted, Connor Betts described him self as a “socialist,” praised Antifa and expressed support for Elizabeth Warren amongst many other indications that he was a far-left radical.

After NBC reporter Ben Collins falsely claimed that Betts was “more neutral” with his Twitter posts (despite openly supporting numerous left-wing personalities and news outlets), the truth is finally being admitted.

“A Twitter account that appears to belong to Dayton mass shooter Connor Betts retweeted extreme left-wing and anti-police posts, as well as tweets supporting Antifa, or anti-fascist, protesters,” reported CNN.

The Associated Press also ran a headline titled ‘Apparent Twitter feed shows shooter was leftist’.

Even Snopes, under the headline Was Dayton Mass Shooter a Self-Described ‘Pro-Satan Leftist Who Supported Elizabeth Warren’?, acknowledged this was “true”.

According to the shooter’s ex-girlfriend, the attack was almost certainly not pre-meditated, raising further speculation as to whether the massacre was a ‘revenge’ attack for the earlier El Paso shooting.

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter: Follow @PrisonPlanet

———————————————————————————————————————

There is a war on free speech. Without your support, my voice will be silenced.

Please sign up for the free newsletter here. Donate to me on SubscribeStar here.

Support my sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown.

———————————————————————————————————————