CNN Asks Why Testosterone & Sperm Counts Are Plummeting in Europe and North America

CNN has published an article asking why testosterone and sperm counts are plummeting across Europe and North America, saying that if sperm was an animal it might be “heading toward extinction in western nations.”

The article highlights how “Total sperm count in North America, Europe, Australia and New Zealand dropped by up to 60% in the 38 years between 1973 and 2011” and that more recent research shows the trend is continuing.

The article links the fall to diets made up of fatty and processed foods, but admits “no one knows for sure” the reason and that it could also be connected with “radiation, air pollution and chemicals in our food, clothes and water.”

The article opens with, “If sperm was an animal, science might worry that it’s heading toward extinction in Western nations,” a line which if it was uttered by a right-winger would be taken by many in the media as a dog whistle for white supremacy.

Total sperm count in North America, Europe, Australia and New Zealand dropped by up to 60% in the 38 years between 1973 and 2011, research found — an acceleration of a trend that began in the 1940s. More recent studies show the trend is continuing. https://t.co/hNshyjwArC — CNN (@CNN) February 21, 2020

Despite admitting that sperm counts and testosterone are plummeting and that fertility rates amongst white women in the west are also on the slide, anyone who talks about the demographic decline of white people is automatically branded a racist.

America’s fertility rate currently stands at 1.8 births per woman.

From 2007 to 2011 the fertility rate in the U.S. declined 9% in the space of just 4 years.

In 2016, the U.S. fertility rate fell to 59.8 births per 1,000 women, the lowest since records began.

Fertility rates for white women were down in every US state in 2017, while among black and Hispanic women, fertility rates were up in 12 and 29 states, respectively.

For an added layer of irony, consider the fact that just a few days ago, CNN celebrated “the benefits of being single,” something that certainly isn’t going to encourage people in the west to have more children.

