CNN Axes Host Who Called Trump 'Piece of Sh*t'

Less than a week after his tweet labeling President Donald Trump a “piece of shit,” CNN host Reza Aslan has been cut by the network.

“CNN has decided to not move forward with production on the acquired series ‘Believer with Reza Aslan,’” a network representative stated, according to Variety.com. “We wish Reza and his production team all the best.”

Aslan was in hot water for a vulgar Tweet last Sunday reacting to President Trump’s response to the London Bridge terror attack.

Commenting on the tragedy, Trump tweeted:

We need to be smart, vigilant and tough. We need the courts to give us back our rights. We need the Travel Ban as an extra level of safety! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 3, 2017

Reacting to Trump, Aslan tweeted, “This piece of shit is not just an embarrassment to America and a stain on the presidency. He’s an embarrassment to humankind.”

After much backlash, Aslan subsequently deleted that tweet and issued an apology, claiming, “That’s not like me.”

I should not have used a profanity to describe the President when responding to his shocking reaction to the #LondonAttacks. My statement: pic.twitter.com/pW69jjpoZy — Reza Aslan (@rezaaslan) June 4, 2017

But a 2012 tweet in which Aslan wished “someone would rape congressman Todd Akin” may have been the last straw.

“Just to be clear I was indeed wishing someone would rape congressman Todd Akin. I’d hate to be misunderstood,” Aslan wrote at the time in a now-deleted tweet.

Newsbusters.org noted that as of noon Thursday Aslan’s “rape” tweet had also been deleted.

Aslan’s firing follows the termination of CNN New Year’s Eve co-host Kathy Griffin, who was canned after posing with a bloody head made in the likeness of President Trump.