CNN: Bannon to Campaign with Roy Moore Next Week

With just two weeks to go until the Alabama senate special election on December 12, CNN announced that former White House Chief Strategist and Breitbart News Executive Chairman, Stephen K. Bannon, will campaign with Republican candidate Judge Roy Moore to help him in his bid to defeat Democrat Doug Jones.

Rebecca Berg writes:

(CNN) Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon will campaign with embattled Judge Roy Moore next week ahead of the vote in Alabama’s neck-and-neck Senate race.

Bannon will join Moore at a rally in Fairhope, Alabama, on December 5. “I look forward to standing with Judge Moore and all of the Alabama deplorables in the fight to elect him to the United States Senate,” Bannon told CNN, “and send shockwaves to the political and media elites.”

