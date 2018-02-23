CNN Calls Florida School Shooting Survivor & Hero a Liar

CNN is effectively calling a student survivor and hero of the Parkland school shooting a liar.

Pointing this out is key because the media has attempted to smear anyone who questions the logic of allowing the opinions of children to dictate national policy as being insensitive to the victims of the massacre.

Colton Haab, a junior at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School who had helped move other students to safety during the attack, asserted that he tried to ask a question about using veterans as armed security guards at CNN’s town hall event in Florida but was instead told to ask a “scripted question”.

Haab then pulled out of the event and began giving media interviews exposing how CNN was keen on stage managing the town hall as a vehicle for pushing gun control.

Colton Haab, the heroic ROTC student who protected students during the Florida shooting, has named CNN producer Carrie Stevenson as the person who censored him during the CNN town hall. Stevenson is the Executive Producer for Jake Tapper's State of the Union television program. pic.twitter.com/HEj4sAL7WI — Ryan Saavedra ???? (@RealSaavedra) February 23, 2018

During an interview with Tucker Carlson last night, Haab named the person who censored him as CNN producer Carrie Stevenson, who is the executive producer for Jake Tapper’s State of the Union show.

Haab explained how he initially wanted to give a speech but was finally told by CNN to boil his argument down to one question. When he submitted that question, Haab was told over the phone by Stevenson that he needed to “stick to the script” and provided him with a different question.

CNN responded to Haab’s claims by essentially calling him a liar.

“There is absolutely no truth to this. CNN did not provide or script questions for anyone in last night’s town hall, nor have we ever,” CNN Public Relations Manager Richard Huddock said in a statement.

Firstly, CNN has a long history of scripting town hall sessions and general deception. Donna Brazille was working as a CNN contributor when she leaked a scripted question to Hillary Clinton before a town hall debate with Bernie Sanders.

Secondly, CNN is denigrating the legitimacy of Haab’s argument by openly suggesting he is being dishonest. This represents quite the double standard given how conservatives have been smeared by the media over the past week as insensitive merely for suggesting that being a victim doesn’t necessarily make children right about national policy and ending gun violence.

In addition, Andrew Klein, a Republican gun-owner and the father of Ariana Klein, a junior at Stoneman Douglas, told Fox News yesterday that CNN was deliberately looking for survivors who would regurgitate the gun control mantra the day after the shooting.

“I actually spoke to a CNN producer on Thursday, the day after the shooting, and the producer insinuated to me that they were looking for people who were willing to espouse a certain narrative, which was taking the tragedy and turning it into a policy debate,” Klein said. “And I read that as being a gun control debate.”

It’s abundantly clear that CNN and the rest of the legacy media has aggressively sought to focus attention on survivors who advocate gun control while effectively no platforming and censoring student survivors who refuse to follow the script.

This illustrates how the media has abandoned all impartiality to deliberately exploit the massacre for partisan political points scoring.

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter: Follow @PrisonPlanet

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/paul.j.watson.71

*********************

Paul Joseph Watson is the editor at large of Infowars.com and Prison Planet.com.