CNN Calls The Police On Infowars

Owen confronted CNN host Anderson Cooper ahead of the Democrat debate. Soon after, the cops were called on him and ordered him to leave the area.

Also check out: Anderson Cooper, Will You Disavow Violent Terrorism In The Democratic Party? Look Who Came To Iowa!

RELATED: DNC Chair Flees When Asked About Bernie Campaign Staffer Planning Riots


Owen Shroyer remotes in to The Alex Jones Show from the “ghost town” Dem debate at Drake University.

Watch Live: Trump Hosts MAGA Rally In Wisconsin During Dem Debates

Crowdstrike Co-Founder Claims Russians Hacked Burisma To Compromise Bidens

Orange Man Bad: Chant My Mind

Bombshell Video: Bernie Sanders Organizer Warns Conservatives Will Go To Soviet-Style Gulags For Re-education

Stephen King Savaged by ‘Woke’ Mob For Saying Art Should be Judged on Quality, Not “Diversity”

