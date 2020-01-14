CNN Calls The Police On Infowars

Owen confronted CNN host Anderson Cooper ahead of the Democrat debate. Soon after, the cops were called on him and ordered him to leave the area.

Owen Shroyer remotes in to The Alex Jones Show from the “ghost town” Dem debate at Drake University.

