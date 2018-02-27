CNN Campaign to Ban Conservative Media Kicks Into High Gear

CNN’s lobbying campaign to have YouTube ban Infowars has kicked into high gear, with the Alex Jones Channel being hit with a second strike, meaning it’s now on the verge of deletion.

Last week, CNN published a front page story entitled InfoWars is two strikes away from being banned from YouTube in which the news organization deliberately misrepresented our content in relation to the Parkland school shooting as part of an effort to pressure YouTube to delete our channel.

This morning, we were informed that the channel had received a second strike on a video relating to the Parkland shooting, meaning it is now on the verge of being terminated permanently.

The videos in question did not claim the school shooting didn’t happen or that the victims were “actors,” as CNN has falsely misrepresented. The videos questioned if some of the prominent students who are now publicly leading a nationwide campaign for gun control were being coached on what to say.

The ability to question the statements of public figures on television is part of basic free expression under the First Amendment, and does not constitute “bullying” or “harassment,” as YouTube claims.

By lobbying to have one of its competitors shut down, CNN is engaging in tortious interference, which is when one party damages another’s contractual or business relationships with a third party, causing economic harm.

CNN is also engaging in fraud by misrepresenting our content to demonize Infowars as somehow being responsible for the tragedy. The true content of the banned videos can be viewed here.

YouTube is engaging in discrimination against Infowars because of our political views.

Infowars will not hesitate to pursue all legal avenues to protect our interests.

From a wider perspective, this is insidious. A news network is devoting resources to lobby for another news network to be censored.

The Alex Jones Channel has racked up over 1.5 billion views in its 10 year existence.

In Russia, the government shuts down dissident media outlets. In America, CNN apparently thinks that’s its responsibility.

Other conservative media outlets who think that by remaining silent they will avoid being targeted are beyond naive. You are next.

The left won’t stop until all competing voices have been financially crippled or silenced altogether.

What’s next? Will Infowars.com be de-listed from Google altogether? Will pressure be put on Internet Service Providers to blacklist our website?

We will not sit idly by while monopoly corporations like Google and CNN strangle free speech.

We will also be organizing a protest outside Google’s HQ in Austin Texas. Details will be announced on today’s Alex Jones Show.

Be polite.

Infowars needs your support now more than ever.

