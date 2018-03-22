CNN Cancels Interview With a Conservative Student Voice on Guns

CNN news anchor Brooke Baldwin canceled her scheduled interview with Kyle Kashuv, a Parkland, Florida, high school student and survivor of the horrific Valentine’s Day shooting.

Kashuv, 16, has separated himself from the rest of the Parkland student advocates in his strong support for the Second Amendment and alternative safety proposals besides gun control or the banning of specific types of weapons.

In a tweet Wednesday morning, Kashuv accused CNN of canceling his appearance because he linked an article that was critical of Baldwin, host of “CNN Newsroom with Brooke Baldwin.” He also said he was excited to appear on her show.

