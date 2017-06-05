CNN Caught Staging Fake News Scene

CNN was caught staging news in a video captured by citizen journalist, who posted the footage to his Twitter account @markantro. Becky Anderson of CNN is seen in London handing props to a “peace group.”

This footage was then passed off as real news by CNN.

Cernovich Media has reached out to Brian Stelter for comment.

BBC also wanted to use this fake news footage.

CNN is fake news, Cernovich Media is real news.

This article first appeared at medium.com/@cernovich


