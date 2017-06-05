CNN Caught Staging Fake News Scene

CNN was caught staging news in a video captured by citizen journalist, who posted the footage to his Twitter account @markantro. Becky Anderson of CNN is seen in London handing props to a “peace group.”

CNN caught staging news! They even brought "peace group" printed out papers and props. Video courtesy of @markantro pic.twitter.com/jkxf3nb2W9 — Mike Cernovich (@Cernovich) June 4, 2017

This footage was then passed off as real news by CNN.

My message to the #LondonBridge attackers: You are a handful of twisted fools hell-bent on taking lives https://t.co/0v17H67El1 — Becky Anderson (@BeckyCNN) June 4, 2017

Cernovich Media has reached out to Brian Stelter for comment.

BBC also wanted to use this fake news footage.

CNN also timed this, BBC wanted to film it when they were on air, were having non of it — Mark (@markantro) June 4, 2017

CNN is fake news, Cernovich Media is real news.

This article first appeared at medium.com/@cernovich