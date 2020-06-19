CNN Channels Trump, Builds Wall Around Atlanta HQ Following Riots

After violent rioters defaced their Atlanta, Georgia headquarters three weeks ago, CNN decided to build a wall to protect their building from future attacks.

Despite consistently countering President Trump at every turn, the outlet has now adopted one of his major campaign platforms!

It’s nice to see the left-wing media machine admit physical barriers are sometimes needed to protect property and people.

CNN has put up a fence outside its HQ after the building was attacked during the riots in Atlanta a few weeks ago. pic.twitter.com/Mdabg9qmiM — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) June 19, 2020

Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!