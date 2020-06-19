CNN Channels Trump, Builds Wall Around Atlanta HQ Following Riots

After violent rioters defaced their Atlanta, Georgia headquarters three weeks ago, CNN decided to build a wall to protect their building from future attacks.

Despite consistently countering President Trump at every turn, the outlet has now adopted one of his major campaign platforms!

It’s nice to see the left-wing media machine admit physical barriers are sometimes needed to protect property and people.

