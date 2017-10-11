CNN Claims Alex Jones Fabricated Soros' Nazi Ties

CNN’s Anderson Cooper accused Infowars founder Alex Jones this week of fabricating a connection between billionaire investor George Soros and Nazi.

In a segment discussing comments from two-term Republican Arizona Congressman Paul Gosar, who suggested Soros may have funded white supremacists at the deadly white nationalist rally in Charlottesville last August, Cooper claimed the ties between Soros and Nazis originated from Jones.

“These conspiracy theories were first spread by radio talk show host Alex Jones,” Cooper said.

The Soros Foundation, providing comment to Vice News, likewise denied any ties whatsoever between Soros and Nazis.

“George Soros survived the Nazi occupation of Hungary, and he has spent his life supporting efforts to ensure that such terrifying authoritarianism never takes root again,” a spokeswoman said. “He was 14 years old when the war ended. He did not collaborate with the Nazis. He did not help round up people. He did not confiscate anybody’s property.”

Despite claims from the Soros Foundation, Cooper and Vice, allegations of Soros’ involvement with Nazis did not originate from Alex Jones, but from Soros himself.

In a December 20, 1998 broadcast of 60 Minutes, Soros detailed his experience while in Nazi-occupied Hungary, describing a “protector” who confiscated property from Jews.

60 Minutes: You’re a Hungarian Jew…

Soros: Mm-hmm.

60 Minutes: Who escaped the Holocaust…

Soros: Mm-hmm.

60 Minutes: By — by posing as a Christian.

Soros: Right.

60 Minutes: And you watched lots of people get shipped off to the death camps.

Soros: Right. I was 14 years old. And I would say that that’s when my character was made.

60 Minutes: In what way?

Soros: That one should think ahead. One should understand and — and anticipate events and when — when one is threatened. It was a tremendous threat of evil. I mean, it was a — a very personal experience of evil.

60 Minutes: My understanding is that you went out with this protector of yours who swore that you were his adopted godson.

Soros: Yes. Yes.

60 Minutes: Went out, in fact, and helped in the confiscation of property from the Jews.



Soros: Yes. That’s right. Yes.

60 Minutes: I mean, that’s — that sounds like an experience that would send lots of people to the psychiatric couch for many, many years. Was it difficult?

Soros: Not — not at all. Not at all. Maybe as a child you don’t — you don’t see the connection. But it was — it created no — no problem at all.

60 Minutes: No feeling of guilt?

Soros: No.

60 Minutes: For example that, ‘I’m Jewish and here I am, watching these people go. I could just as easily be there. I should be there.’ None of that?

Soros: Well, of course I — I could be on the other side or I could be the one from whom the thing is being taken away. But there was no sense that I shouldn’t be there, because that was — well, actually, in a funny way, it’s just like in markets — that if I weren’t there — of course, I wasn’t doing it, but somebody else would — would — would be taking it away anyhow. And it was the — whether I was there or not, I was only a spectator, the property was being taken away. So the — I had no role in taking away that property. So I had no sense of guilt.

While Soros appears to back peddle in his final comment – and although he may not have been willfully involved – Soros’ remarks make clear his role in joining a Hungarian bureaucrat named Baumbach as he confiscated property.

According to Soros’ father, as stated in his in his 1965 autobiography, “Masquerade: Dancing Around Death in Nazi Occupied Hungary,” Soros at one point “even helped with the inventory.”

“George also met several other ministry officials, who immediately took a liking to the young man, the alleged godson of Mr Baufluss (Baumbach),” he wrote. “He even helped with the inventory. Surrounded by good company, he quickly regained his spirits. On Saturday he returned to Budapest.”