CNN Claims When Trump Called Baltimore ‘A Rodent Infested Mess,’ He Was Talking About ‘Black And Brown People’

Image Credits: flickr, kenlund.

Talking about a ridiculous mess, this is CNN…

Via Twitchy:

It’s pretty clear that all we’re going to be talking about today is President Trump’s latest “racist” tweets calling our Rep. Elijah Cummings for demonizing the Border Patrol while allowing his own district to become “a disgusting, rat and rodent-infested mess.”

A lot of blue-checks are jumping in to white-knight for Cummings in some weird ways, like challenging Trump to spend one night where Cummings lives (“You may not last until morning,” he warns).

Of course, the hottest takes are still warming up, but CNN managed to get right to the “dog-whistle” portion of our outrage cycle pretty quickly, with Victor Blackwell noting that whenever Trump tweets about “infestation” he’s talking about black and brown people.

Keep reading…


Democrat controlled cities with crumbling infrastructures want to expand their campaign of desolation while removing any trace of reference to God or true moral authority.


Related Articles

VIDEO: Border agents give illegals hand up hill, AROUND wall — INTO America!

VIDEO: Border agents give illegals hand up hill, AROUND wall — INTO America!

U.S. News
Comments
Nancy Pelosi: Supreme Court Allowing Trump to ‘Steal Military Funds’ for ‘Wasteful, Ineffective’ Wall

Nancy Pelosi: Supreme Court Allowing Trump to ‘Steal Military Funds’ for ‘Wasteful, Ineffective’ Wall

U.S. News
Comments

Pelosi Confirms Leftist Takeover: Says She and Ocasio-Cortez Don’t Have ‘That Many Differences’

U.S. News
comments

Videos Validate President Trump’s “Rodent Infested Mess” Rant About Baltimore

U.S. News
comments

Trump Suggests Issuing Subpoenas For Obama, Hillary Clinton Records

U.S. News
comments

Comments