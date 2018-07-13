CNN Commentator: Maxine Could Be 2020 Democrat Nominee For President

He admitted it must seem far-fetched.  In fact, John Phillips kiddingly said he may need to “blow into a breathalyzer, take a drug test and get psychologically evaluated.”

But the CNN commentator attempted to make a serious argument that “radical congresswoman” Maxine Waters could be the Democratic nominee for president in 2020, in an opinion piece published Wednesday in the Orange County Register and L.A. Daily News.

Acknowledging that flew in the face of conventional wisdom, Phillips asked how Democrats could nominate a politician “who was just called ‘un-American’ by the leadership of her own party for encouraging viral confrontations with Trump administration officials?”

“It’s easy,” he asserted. The Southern California lawmaker could be a genuine contender because she is the de-facto leader of the resistance against President Trump.  Or, as Phillips put it: “Mad Max is the only one dancing to the beat of the ‘Resistance,’ and her album is about to go platinum.”

