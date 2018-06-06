CNN Commentator: National Anthem is ‘Problematic’

CNN commentator Angela Rye said Tuesday that she believes the national anthem is “problematic in and of itself.”

Rye tore into Trump during a discussion about the president disinviting the Philadelphia Eagles from their White House victory celebration after only a handful of players committed to attending. (RELATED: Trump Cancels Eagles Reception Over National Anthem Protests)

“It’s just dishonest, right?” Rye said. “This isn’t about people who disagree with the partisan leanings of the president. There are Republicans who are my friends — this is about someone who trafficked in bigotry, xenophobia, and racism from the very beginning of his campaign.”

“We’re now going to end up in a midterm where we’re talking about the national anthem,” she added. “The national anthem is problematic in and of itself. There is a second verse that Colin Kaepernick brought attention to that has yet to be discussed on broad platforms.”

