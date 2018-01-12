CNN Contributor Caught Flat Footed On Haiti Question, Has No Answer

CNN contributor Joan Walsh couldn’t decide whether she would rather live in Haiti or Norway when questioned by National Review editor Rich Lowry Thursday on “Erin Burnett Out Front.”

Walsh said that President Donald Trump’s comments about immigrants coming to the United States from “shithole” countries were offensive and “racist,” but didn’t have an answer when Lowry posed the million dollar question.

“Would you rather live in Norway or Haiti?” Lowry asked.

“I don’t know,” Walsh replied. “I haven’t been to either place. Why are you interrupting me? Why are you interrupting me? It’s none of your business.”

“It’s not a matter of where you’d rather live, it’s a matter of whether someone from an individual place can be a productive, contributive member of society,” Burnett said.


