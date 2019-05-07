CNN Contributor: ‘When woman is pregnant, that’s not human being inside her’

A pregnant woman isn’t carrying a human being inside her, CNN contributor Christine Quinn said Tuesday.

According to the former New York city councilwoman, the baby growing inside an expectant mom is merely an extension of her body.

Christine Quinn on CNN: “When a woman is pregnant, that is not a human being inside of her.”pic.twitter.com/M2cjRvSYaL — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) May 7, 2019

“When a woman is pregnant, that is not a human being inside of her,” said Quinn, a registered Democrat.

The statement comes as a PowerPoint presentation at a California biology class last month showed students being taught how fetuses are similar to cancers and parasites.

Quinn’s words highlight the total disconnect from reality and mental gymnastics required by the Left to deny basic science in support of so-called “women’s rights.”