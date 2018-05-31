CNN covers Trump ‘going on a diet’ in ongoing obsession with president’s weight

Ronna McDaniel’s tweet said it all.

CNN ran this caption while @realDonaldTrump was signing legislation that gives terminal patients the right to try new health care alternatives. America is over MSM’s blatant refusal to cover this administration’s success. pic.twitter.com/wfu4b05Saa — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) May 30, 2018

“CNN ran this caption while @realDonaldTrump was signing legislation that gives terminal patients the right to try new health care alternatives,” the GOP chairwoman posted, along with a screengrab of the graphic banner, “President Trump Going On A Diet.”

“America is over MSM’s blatant refusal to cover this administration’s success,” she wrote.



According to the Washington Examiner:

President Trump signed the Right to Try Act on Wednesday, cementing a major policy priority. The bill will allow terminally ill patients to access experimental drugs that finished the first of three clinical trials required for Food and Drug Administration approval. The first clinical trial is to determine the safety of a new drug, but not its effectiveness. …

The FDA already has a program called compassionate use that approves 99 percent of requests from patients for access to experimental products. Right to try would bypass that program.

In all fairness, CNN did feature Trump’s achievement, with the headline “Trump gives terminally ill patients a lifeline,” though it was buried on its website under stories about Stormy Daniels, Trump’s weight-loss diet, allegations the president regrets picking Jeff Sessions as Attorney General, and an analysis that Trump is “a really, really bad boss.”

In the weight-loss story, CNN’s Kevin Liptak allegedly spoke with “people close to” Trump about how the president is coming along with his supposed mission to lose between 10 and 15 pounds.

The breaking news: Trump is eating more fish and less carbs, and he doesn’t exercise as much as he should, according to the “news” site.

Liptak’s secret, unnamed sources contend “they haven’t identified a discernible exercise routine beyond the weekend rounds of golf the President enjoys with the help of a cart,” he wrote. “Trump himself has continued to downplay the importance of exercise, even questioning whether it presents more risk than reward.”

The fascinating piece of “journalism” included an image of Trump munching McDonald’s French fries, as well as previous “news” clips critical of the president’s health habits.

And it’s far from the first CNN report about Trump’s so-called health issues.

Other CNN headlines have included “Donald Trump’s exercise regimen will amaze you,” “It’s a real shame Trump didn’t eat more fish,” “President Trump has common form of heart disease,” “The President is overweight and doesn’t exercise much, like most Americans,” “A 12 Diet Cokes-a-day habit like Trump’s is worth changing,” and “Even without buns, Trump’s favorite fast-food meal is a diet-buster.”

CNN reports have questioned whether the president is having a stroke, focused on the number of scoops of ice cream he eats, suggested he has a sexual dysfunction and repeatedly mocked his physical appearance.

Those reports have come at the expense of real news about real things, like an attempted terrorist attack in Midtown Manhattan in December. Instead of focusing on the terrorists, CNN focused its efforts on analyzing Trump’s Diet Coke consumption, The American Mirror has previously reported.

“U.S. New was talking about the bombing at 7:54. Nearly an hour later, CNN is whining about Donald Trump Drinks Diet Cokes and watches too much TV instead of reporting about terrorism in New York City,” Media Research Center Vice President Dan Gainor pointed out to Fox News at the time.

He used an apple analogy to explain how the Trump-obsessed negative reporting is undermining CNN’s campaign to combat its “fake news” label.

“CNN might tell you what it’s giving people is an apple,” Gainor said, “but if it is, it’s rotten.”