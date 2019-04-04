CNN Cries 'Racist' After Tucker Carlson's Ratings Higher Than Its Entire Prime Time Line Up

Tucker Carlson’s ratings on his Fox News show last week were higher than the entirety of CNN’s prime time output combined, so the network responded by calling him a racist.

Carlson garnered over 1,000,000 MORE viewers than Anderson Cooper, Don Lemon and Chris Cuomo combined.

Nielsen figures show that CNN’s total prime time views numbered 2,474,000, while Carlson attracted 3,475,000 total viewers:

  • FOX News Tucker Carlson: 3,475,000 total viewers; 625,000 viewers in the 25-54 age demographic
  • CNN Cooper: 810,000 total viewers; 203,000 viewers in the 25-54 age demographic
  • CNN Cuomo: 875,000 total viewers; 217,000 viewers in the 25-54 age demographic
  • CNN Lemon: 789,000 total viewers; 228,000 viewers in the 25-54 age demographic

Last week, CNN host Brian Stelter argued that it was a slow news week, but then it was pointed out by practically everyone that it was the week of the Mueller report summary release, so that statement was complete bullshit.

So with that excuse put to bed, CNN had to find another reason for its ratings being in the toilet and Carlson’s being much higher.

Here’s what they came up with…

“Over the last month, Tucker Carlson’s commercial breaks have had only a smattering of ads from lesser-known brands. It might be a new normal for the Fox News host, who has endured ad boycott campaigns since he made racist remarks on immigrants in December.”

Yup. Carlson is RACIST, so he gets less ads and more viewers… or something.

The real reason can’t possibly be because CNN coverage is consistently focused on 93% negative broadcasts about the President, or that it is considered to be the least trustworthy news network.


