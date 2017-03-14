Watch: CNN Cuts Feed As Obamacare Victim Gives Testimony

CNN is once again being accused of cutting a live television feed, this time just as victims of Obamacare were set to give damning testimony to the president.

During a Monday listening session with everyday Americans impacted by the Obamacare disaster, President Trump asked attendees to recount their difficult experiences with the healthcare law.

“I’d like to introduce some of the folks, and you could say a few words about your experience with Obamacare and perhaps the press will even report it,” Trump stated, allowing a woman seated beside him to begin.

“Our rates are three times they were before Obamacare started. We have one provider in our county. We have very little options for what we can and cannot do. We’re a small business owner. We’re actually not a brick and mortar. We’re cattle ranchers. We can’t afford our equipment if we’re paying these rates year after year after year. Our food source is in jeopardy because of this healthcare law. That’s my basic…”

“I know,” President Trump says in consolation, before the feed abruptly cuts off.

“OK, just lost the tape there from the White House. The president had a listening session in the White House. The victims of Obamacare, as he put it, people telling their stories, their difficulties…” CNN anchor John King recovers.

As media analyst Mark Dice points out, this isn’t the first time CNN cuts a feed when politically inconvenient subjects are brought up.