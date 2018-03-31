CNN Cuts Interview After Shooting Victim's Brother Accuses Media of 'Ruining Lives Forever'

CNN can’t get enough of grieving victims.

The latest cringe-worthy example came Friday night, when the third-place cable news network scheduled Stevante Clark, brother of Stephon Clark.

This was tough to watch…. the brother of #StephonClark w. Don Lemon last night on CNN pic.twitter.com/DuPW2Prato — #BreakingLu (@BreakingLu) March 29, 2018

Stevante made headlines earlier this week when he stormed the Sacramento, California city meeting and jumped on the dias, creating a scene, after his brother was shot by police earlier this month.

The only reasonable explanation for his appearance on CNN is that network executives were hoping a similar stunt would generate additional headlines.

Read more