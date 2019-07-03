CNN Death Spiral Continues with Double Digit Q2 Ratings Collapse

The far-left fake news outlet CNN came in 15th place in primetime during the previous quarter and lost nearly 20 percent of its already pathetic viewership.

Let’s go straight to the numbers…

During the second quarter of this year, here’s how the average viewing audience stacked up…

Primetime

FOX: 2.4 million

MSNBC: 1.67 million

CNNLOL: 761,000

Total Day

FOX: 1.32 million

MSNBC: 900,000

CNNLOL: 541,000

Viewership drops compared to this same quarter last year…

Primetime

FOX: -2%

MSNBC: -4%

CNNLOL: -18%

Total Day

FOX: -6%

MSNBC: -3%

CNNLOL: -18%

