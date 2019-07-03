CNN Death Spiral Continues with Double Digit Q2 Ratings Collapse

The far-left fake news outlet CNN came in 15th place in primetime during the previous quarter and lost nearly 20 percent of its already pathetic viewership.
Let’s go straight to the numbers…
During the second quarter of this year, here’s how the average viewing audience stacked up…
Primetime
FOX: 2.4 million
MSNBC: 1.67 million
CNNLOL: 761,000
Total Day
FOX: 1.32 million
MSNBC: 900,000
CNNLOL: 541,000
Viewership drops compared to this same quarter last year…
Primetime
FOX: -2%
MSNBC: -4%
CNNLOL: -18%
Total Day
FOX: -6%
MSNBC: -3%
CNNLOL: -18%