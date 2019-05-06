CNN Delivers A Celebration Of The Death Of Freedom

CNN continues to attack the credibility of Infowars after overseeing a vague censorship campaign with their leftists cohorts in Silicon Valley. The precedent has been set.

If anyone disagrees with the controlled propagandized narrative of the deep state, your First Amendment rights may be revoked. You may not question Joe Biden’s health. The controlled demolition of building number seven. Or the mysterious death of Seth Rich. And above all, you may not glorify Infowars message of truth.

You must submit to the will of Brian Stelter and Oliver Darcy who now tattle tale with God like power on anyone threatening the narrative. Holding your bank accounts, your President, and ultimately your freedom in their sweaty little hands.