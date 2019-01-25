CNN Denies Being Tipped Off to Raid on Roger Stone Home

Cable news network CNN denied being tipped off prior to a raid on Trump campaign adviser Roger Stone’s home early Friday morning.

In a tweet and subsequent article, the network credited keen journalistic instincts as the reason producer David Shortell and a CNN crew were staking out Stone’s home nearly an hour before an FBI paramilitary-style raid unfolded.

“CNN’s ability to capture the arrest of Roger Stone was the result of determined reporting and interpreting clues revealed in the course of events. That’s called journalism. #FactsFirst,” the network said in a tweet responding to a previous tweet from President Trump.

Broadcasting live with Alisyn Camerota, Shortell claimed his impeccable “reporter’s instinct,” in addition to monitoring of the “unusual Grand Jury activity in Washington DC yesterday,” helped CNN predict Stone’s raid.

In a follow up tweet, CNN also claimed they had “a little luck on the timing.”

In an article aimed at detractors doubting their story, CNN elaborated:

“They were there staking out Stone because there was just enough evidence lurking in the special counsel’s activity over the past week that CNN’s team covering the Mueller investigation placed a bet that Stone could be arrested as early as Friday.”

“Greatest Witch Hunt in the History of our Country! NO COLLUSION! Border Coyotes, Drug Dealers and Human Traffickers are treated better. Who alerted CNN to be there?”

Stone was arrested Friday in a pre-dawn raid on charges related to FBI Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia collusion probe, however, none of the charges against him have anything to do with Russia.

