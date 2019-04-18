CNN Discusses Mueller Report With 8 People Who All Completely Agree With Each Other

Will they ever learn?

CNN is responding to the release of the redacted Mueller report with a panel consisting of eight people who all completely agree with each other.

Because there’s nothing like diversity of opinion!

“CNN has 8 people talking about this & they all vehemently agree with one another on every last thing,” tweeted journalist Glenn Greenwald. “This has been a major part of the problem from the start. All humans are more likely to err or worse if they are insulated from challenge or dissent. It’s inherently corrupting.”

“I’ve honestly never seen the type of media meltdown that I’m seeing on CNN. They are so emotionally invested in the storyline that they’ve been pushing for 2+ years and they know what Mueller did to it and how this will forever reflect on them,” he added.

CNN’s credibility is in meltdown following US attorney general William Barr’s confirmation that no one connected to the Trump campaign, and no American whatsoever, colluded with Russia to interfere in the presidential election.

Remember, this is the same media which routinely lobbies Big Tech to deplatform people for “fake news” yet just spent the last 2+ years peddling the biggest piece of fake news in modern political history.

Now watch the best bit from Barr’s press conference when he completely owned a journalist.

